Top 5 richest African immigrants in US

The US is a country built on ambition and enterprise. Despite this, a handful of African immigrants have not only found their footing, but they’ve thrived.

Navigating the fast-paced, often unforgiving terrain of American capitalism, these individuals turned bold dreams into billion-dollar realities. From humble beginnings in places like Pretoria, Lagos and Alexandria, they stepped into industries like tech, medicine, entertainment and finance, fields that demand not just talent, but grit, resilience and a deep belief in one’s vision. Their stories are more than just financial success; they’re powerful testaments to what’s possible when opportunity meets determination.

These five remarkable men are among the richest African immigrants in the US today and their journeys continue to inspire across continents.

1. Elon Musk – $393.1 billion (South Africa)

Elon Musk stands at the pinnacle of global wealth as the richest African immigrant in the United States and the world. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk moved to the US via Canada and went on to revolutionise transportation, energy and space exploration.

Elon Musk

As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, his ventures have redefined electric vehicles and private spaceflight. With a net worth of $393.1 billion, Musk’s vision extends from Earth to Mars, placing him leagues ahead in both ambition and fortune.

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong – $5.6 billion (South Africa)

South African-born Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong made his billions in medicine and biotechnology. A former surgeon, he developed the breakthrough cancer drug Abraxane and built two major pharmaceutical companies. Now based in Los Angeles, he runs NantWorks, a healthcare innovation hub, and owns The Los Angeles Times . With a net worth of $5.6 billion, Soon-Shiong is not only a medical pioneer but also a key player in media and technology in the US. He is now the 34th richest man in the world.

3. Rodney Sacks & Family – $3.6 billion (South Africa)

Rodney Sacks, originally a lawyer in South Africa, moved to the US and built Monster Beverage into a global giant in the energy drink market. That brought him up the list of world billionaires (54th). Co-founding the company in the 1990s, he helped turn Monster into a pop culture phenomenon through sponsorships in extreme sports, music, and gaming. Today, with a net worth of $3.6 billion, Sacks is among the top African-born business magnates shaping consumer tastes in America.

4. Haim Saban – $3.1 billion (Egypt)

Egyptian-born Haim Saban became a media powerhouse after moving to the US and creating the Power Rangers franchise. A veteran of the television and entertainment industry, Saban is also a savvy investor and philanthropist. He stands tall at 61st in the world billionaire ranking. His influence spans children’s programming, political advocacy and major media investments—including a past controlling interest in Univision. With $3.1 billion to his name, Saban remains one of the most successful African-born figures in Hollywood and beyond.

5. Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi – $2.4 billion (Nigeria)

Nigerian-born Adebayo Ogunlesi is a towering figure in global finance. As the chairman and managing partner of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), he oversees investments in some of the world’s busiest airports and critical infrastructure. A Harvard-trained lawyer and banker, Ogunlesi has led high-stakes deals across continents. With a net worth of $2.4 billion, he stands as a symbol of African excellence in Wall Street’s upper echelons. He ranks 77th among the world’s billionaires.