Top 5 least expensive Redmi phones

By Patrick Igwe

In Nigeria in 2025, the Redmi offers several budget-ready model phones priced well under ₦100,000 and N150,000.

Here are the five least expensive Redmi phones you can buy today, along with simple tips to optimize them for better daily performance

Redmi 9C



Slightly more capable than the 9A, the Redmi 9C runs on Helio G35 chipset, 2 GB RAM, and includes a triple camera setup (main 13 MP, plus macro and depth sensors), 6.53‑inch display and 5000 mAh battery.

Optimization tip: Use motion photo mode sparingly to save storage. Disable high‑resolution image formats if not needed. Enable dark mode to reduce battery drain from the LCD display and keep your phone cooler during use.

Redmi A1 / A1+



This is Redmi’s most basic offering. It runs Android Go on a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, paired with 2 or 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It comes with a 6.52‑inch HD+ display and a 5000 mAh battery.

Optimization tip: Use Android Go apps where possible and avoid too many background apps. A microSD card expands storage. Disable unnecessary startup apps to keep performance smooth.

Redmi 9A



A no-nonsense budget phone with a 6.53‑inch screen, 5000 mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2 GB RAM. Includes a 13 MP rear camera and basic Android 10 system.

Optimization tip: Update to the latest available MIUI for improved battery and security. Turn off background sync, limit widgets, and reduce screen timeout to extend battery life. Use the built‑in Game Turbo or Lite mode where available.

Redmi A2+

Offering a slight boost over the A1+, the A2+ includes a larger 6.52‑inch HD+ display, 5000 mAh battery, and the Helio G36 chipset with 2–4 GB RAM. Better suited for light multitasking and basic social media.

Optimization tip: Use lightweight browsers or Lite versions of apps. Keep auto-updates off and minimize animations in settings. Install apps like Files by Google to clear cache and reclaim storage regularly.

Redmi A3x



The A3x introduces a 6.71‑inch HD+ display and a smoother interface thanks to Android 14 Go. It offers 3 or 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. A modest camera and 5000 mAh battery complete the package.

Optimization tip: Enable developer options and shorten animation scales for snappier navigation. Use Lite photo apps and avoid video editing. Regularly move photos or videos to external storage to free internal space.

Vanguard News