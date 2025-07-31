Top 10 most expensive phones in the world (2025)

If you think your $1,000 iPhone is among the most expensive phones on the market, think again — because in the world of luxury tech, that price tag barely scratches the surface.

In the world of ultra-wealthy buyers, mobile phones have become not just communication tools, but symbols of status, extravagance, and exclusivity.

From rare diamonds to dinosaur bones, here are the top 10 most expensive phones in the world in 2025.

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond — $48.5 Million

The title of the world’s most expensive phone goes to the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond edition. Valued at a staggering $48.5 million, this iPhone is encased in 24-carat gold, features a massive pink diamond on the back, and comes with platinum coating and built-in hack protection.

Owned by Nita Ambani, wife of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, this luxury device is available in two versions: pink gold and platinum. While it features an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera—modest by today’s standards—it is optimized for low-light performance. A fingerprint scanner, passcode lock, and Find My iPhone enhance its security features.

2. iPhone 5 Black Diamond by Stuart Hughes — $15 Million

This one-of-a-kind iPhone 5 was crafted by luxury designer Stuart Hughes. Its chassis is made of solid gold, the home button is replaced with a rare black diamond, and the phone is encrusted with 600 white diamonds. The Apple logo alone features 53 diamonds, combining top-tier design with cutting-edge technology.

3. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4S Elite Gold — $9.4 Million

Also designed by Stuart Hughes, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold is the second most expensive phone on this list. It features a rosewood bezel encrusted with over 500 flawless diamonds totaling more than 100 carats. The rear panel and logo are crafted from 24-carat gold, and the home button is an 8.6-carat diamond. As a backup, it comes with an extra 7.4-carat diamond.

The phone is packaged in a platinum chest lined with rare materials including dinosaur bone fragments and precious stones like Opal, Charoite, and Rutile Quartz.

4. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose — $8 Million

This limited-edition iPhone 4—only two units were ever made—is made of solid rose gold and encrusted with 500 diamonds totaling 100 carats. The home button features a 7.4-carat pink diamond, and the Apple logo on the back is decorated with 53 additional diamonds.

It comes in a 7-kilogram granite chest lined with Nubuck top grain leather, adding even more to its exclusivity.

5. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme — $3.2 Million

Another masterpiece by Stuart Hughes, the Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme features a bezel made from platinum and adorned with 130 flawless diamonds totaling 97.5 carats. It also includes four pink baguette diamonds (2.5 carats each) and a rear casing made of 112 grams of 18-carat rose gold.

Its navigation button boasts a 7.1-carat single-cut diamond, and it comes with a handcrafted wallet made from genuine ostrich foot leather.

Vanguard News