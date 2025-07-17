Tinubu presides over special FEC session to honour Buhari

President Bola Tinubu



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over a special Federal Executive Council, FEC, session in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

It’s an expanded session attended by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibril, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

While the children of the former President were in the Chambers, the former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, was absent.

Former President Buhari, who ruled between 2015 and 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged but undisclosed illness.

His remains were laid to rest on Tuesday according to the Islamic rites in his Daura home town, Katsina state.

President Tinubu arrived in the Council Chambers at approximately 5:27 p.m., where the majority of the cabinet members were already seated.

After the national anthem, President Tinubu, in his remarks, stated that the late President’s patriotism was more evident in his actions than in his words.

Tinubu said: “He was respectful without pretence to his peers. He was kind to those who served under him. Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life.

“His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. The authority in office never changed him in face of crisis, he remained resolute. He was in every sense of the word a good man, an honorable man and a decent man.”

Details later…