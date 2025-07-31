Tinubu extends Customs CG Adeniyi’s tenure

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Thursday announced that President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The tenure of the CG of Customs is due to expire on August 31, 2025, but the President has extended his tenure by one year.

The Presidency, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the extension, approved by Tinubu, will enable Mr. Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of the administration.

The statement listed the reforms to include the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service, the implementation of the National Single Window Project, and the execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

The statement further added that “President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

“The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.”