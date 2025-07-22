The role of education in human development(3), by Afe Babalola

Effect of education on the process of Independence

Prior to the coming of the missionaries to Nigeria and other African countries the continent had become a major attraction for explorers and merchants who were in search of new frontiers for trade. Eventually the scramble for Africa began ultimately culminating in the colonisation of Africa by the European powers.

The ability or ease with which Africa became a conquered continent can largely be attributed to the ignorance of the natives due to lack of education. It is debatable whether such colonisation could have occurred on the scale in which it did if Africans at that time possessed the same level of educational exposure as their European counterparts. At the very beginning local chiefs and kings were happy to sign away vast areas of their kingdoms in exchange for items such as gun-powder and alcohol. Some who resisted the takeover of their kingdoms or land were overcome by the use of arms. However, at the start of the last century African countries began to experience a wave of nationalist sentiments and movements. These were most profound in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. This was attributable to one factor alone: Education.

Many Africans who had sojourned to Europe and the Americas in search of education returned with ideas such as nationalism, equality before the law, rule of law, democracy and universal adult suffrage which only education could instill in a man. In Nigeria we had the likes of Herbert Macauly who led the nationalist movement which in 1960 eventually resulted in Independence from Britain. The same scenario played out in other African countries where nationalists such as Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, etc., owing to their exposure to Western education were able to lead nationalist movements in their countries. It is therefore indisputable that the first contribution of education to Nigeria and indeed a large part of Africa was the achievement of independence.

Role of education on health

I am aware that there is intense debate in the academic world about the causal effects (if any) education has on health awareness of the individual. Such is the magnitude of the debate that different schools of thoughts and methodology for acquisition of data unique to this issue have evolved. I personally consider it a waste of precious time to argue whether or not a person’s health awareness has any link with his level of education. Anyone in doubt as to the correlation between the two needs only talk to me.

I was born and bred in a rural community. I recall that at that time little attention was paid to matters as important as personal hygiene for the simple reason that we had no knowledge of the ills associated with a poor regime of personal hygiene. In this state of blissful ignorance we often drank from the same waters in which we had defecated. We would gently prod back human waste and insect larvae on the surface of the water and drank our fill of contaminated water. Indeed toilets in those days were virtually unheard of. Many families defecated in rubbish dumps known in local parlance as “atan” located at the back of most homes. Insects would feed on these dumps and transfer germs to food being consumed by the inhabitants some metres away. This practice was common for several decades until the then colonial administrators appointed health officials commonly referred to as “wole wole” who were saddled with the duties of ensuring strict compliance with health and environmental codes. Education of the people by these officials of the dangers inherent in their filthy practices helped to bring about awareness and gradual eradication of such practices.

At birth, the umbilical cords of many newly borns were severed with unsterilized metal objects in often unhygienic environments. In such circumstances, disease and death were rife. But the people in their ignorance had a ready answer for these occurrences. If a child died at birth or so soon thereafter, it was labeled an “Abiku” meaning one who in the spirit world had allegedly elected to die after birth to torment the would-be parents. In some instances, the deaths were also attributed to wizards or witches who, it was claimed, had upon seeing the good that the child would achieve in the world, had conspired to kill it.

Leprosy is a disease which is not as rife as it used to be. However, it was and remains a very contagious disease. Victims were often kept hidden by their relatives owing to the stigma attached to it. However, despite the contagious nature of this disease, some of us children and even adults were very oblivious of its nature and in ignorant bliss often associated in very close quarters with sufferers of the disease. This ensured that it spread like wild fire. Education has however brought with it knowledge of the workings of the disease leading to its reduction.

Nigeria as a country still faces immense healthcare challenges. Polio despite millions of Naira devoted to its eradication is still prevalent in some parts of the country. This also applies to the condition known as sickle cell anaemia. In the case of Polio the government has rightly identified education as a means of combating it by getting parents to have their children immunised at a very young age. Whilst successes have been recorded there have been some failures mostly attributable to lack of knowledge on the part of the citizenry. In one unfortunate incident, government officials who were on an immunisation exercise were attacked and killed based on wrong information spread by some elements opposed to the government. This could only have occurred in an atmosphere or setting in which there has been limited penetration of education.

However, in the case of sickle cell anaemia the story is slightly different. Most people are now aware that a simple medical check prior to marriage will let them know if they are likely to give birth to children with the condition. Thus, many couples who would otherwise have gone ahead to be joined in holy matrimony were compelled by their medical circumstances to call off their plans owing to discoveries that they carried the genes which could produce children with sickle cell anaemia. I am even aware that some churches in Nigeria insist on this particular test before joining couples in holy matrimony. This has been made possible with the advent of modern education. I have no doubt in my mind that many children who died in infancy or at childhood in days gone by and who were ignorantly labelled “abikus” were victims of the condition.

In related circumstances, history also teaches that in what is now modern day Calabar twins were either killed or cast away at birth as they were considered evil. It took the intervention of missionaries through education and enlightenment to stop the practice.

Education and technological advancements

I have already referred to the invention of the wheel as one invention that brought about development to mankind. There have been numerous other scientific or technological breakthroughs since then.

In the middle ages some considered that the earth was flat and that if one sailed far enough he was bound to fall off the planet. As a matter of fact so entrenched was this belief that it was considered heresy to hold a contrary opinion. Many were burnt for holding such opposing views. However, this debate as to the nature of the earth raged on amongst scholars of the day and to a large extent accounted for numerous expeditions undertaken to explore and map the earth. This led to the discovery of hitherto unknown lands and greatly facilitated commerce amongst the people of the earth.

In the sphere of technology the closing stages of the 19th Century and the first part of the 20th Century were most kind to man. Nikolai Tessler whose idea of alternating current was initially a subject of ridicule is today acknowledged as the father of modern civilisation. The invention of the Wright Brothers ensured that man could fly despite the initial criticism of the idea. William Goddard whose idea of space travel through rocket science, an idea which he pioneered in the early part of the 20th Century was ridiculed by an editorial of the New York Times. However, when the United States 50 years later eventually placed a man on the moon, utilising the very idea of Professor Goddard, the same New York Times in an another editorial publicly admitted its error.

Every invention, be it the motor car, computers, World Wide Web has helped human development in no small measure. They all are powerful examples of what could be accomplished through education.

A common feature of financial transaction in Nigeria today is the use of technology in funds transfer. With the aid of technology people can now withdraw and transfer funds without stepping into a banking hall. There was, however, a time in Nigeria when bank operations were not computerised and were conducted with the use of huge ledgers. In those days one could spend a whole day to complete a banking transaction. Bank customers were used to the use of tallies to transact business. But with technology times have indeed changed.

