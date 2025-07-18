Task force impounds 63 motorcycles in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has impounded 63 motorcycles as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce the ban on motorcycles in certain areas of the state.

Its Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency spokesperson, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Friday in Lagos.

Akerele said that the agency had launched a comprehensive operation targeting recalcitrant motorcycle (Okada) operators, who persist in violating the ban on restricted routes, highways, and bridges across the state.

“This exercise, which has been reinforced in areas where recralcitrant okada riders were noticable in the state, has led to the seizure of 63 motorcycles,” he said.

He stated that the latest enforcement operation was conducted in areas such as Mile 2 Oke Bridge, Mile 2 underbridge, Berger Suya, Amuwo Odofin, and Apple Junction in the Festac area, where operators were found blatantly flouting the state’s traffic regulations.

The chairman stated that the agency, in collaboration with other security organizations, had committed to maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to violations of the restricted routes.

“The ban on okada operations in certain areas was put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all Lagos residents, and we will not tolerate any breach of this order.

“Those who continue to operate in restricted areas, endangering the lives of road users, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Despite repeated warnings and sensitisation efforts, some operators remain defiant, thereby endangering public safety,” he said.

According to him, the 63 motorcycles impounded during Friday’s operation have been confiscated, and legal action will be taken against the violators.

Akerele reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, as outlined in the THEMES PLUS agenda, urging okada operators to adhere strictly to the laws governing their operations.

He called on members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement officers by reporting violations and to refrain from patronizing okada operators for their safety.

The agency boss vowed to continue its patrols and enforcement activities across the state, particularly in areas that were prone to illegal okada operations.

Vanguard News