Taraba revenue chief moves to digitize endangered indigenous languages

In a bold step toward preserving Nigeria’s linguistic heritage, retired Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa has partnered with Izesan Limited to digitise the endangered Wurkun and Jiba languages spoken in Taraba State.

General Faransa, who currently chairs the Taraba State Internal Revenue Service and leads the state’s Special Task Force on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, pledged his full support for the initiative during a meeting with the leadership of Izesan on Thursday, July 11.

The project, which aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to UNESCO’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL), aims to preserve native languages by integrating them into digital education platforms, governance, and cultural discourse.

Founder and CEO of Izesan Limited, Anthony Osekhuemen Otaigbe, emphasized the urgency of the collaboration, describing it as a “necessary response to cultural endangerment.”

“Language is not merely a tool for communication; it is a living archive of our identity, values, and ecological wisdom,” Otaigbe said.

Under the agreement, Izesan will develop curriculum-based educational content, as well as mobile and web applications, to support the learning and usage of Wurkun and Jiba languages across Taraba communities and beyond.

The CEO praised General Faransa’s commitment to cultural and environmental protection, noting that his endorsement provides strategic credibility to the project.

“Having General Faransa’s backing is a huge boost to our efforts. His involvement underscores the fact that heritage preservation is not just emotional—it’s essential to development,” Otaigbe added.

With over 400 Nigerian languages considered endangered, according to the National Institute for Nigerian Languages, experts warn that urgent action is needed to prevent cultural extinction. Language preservation is increasingly viewed as critical to advancing policy inclusion, economic development, and environmental sustainability—areas where indigenous knowledge plays a vital role.

Izesan Limited, Nigeria’s leading edtech company focused on indigenous language learning, has built a reputation for reconnecting African youth with their roots through innovative digital tools. Its products are used both locally and across the diaspora.

The digitisation of Wurkun and Jiba marks a significant milestone in harnessing technology for cultural sustainability and inclusive development in Nigeria.