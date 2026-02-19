Igbo women move to halt extinction of Igbo language

….hold Mother Tongue Day in Awka

By Steve Oko

Igbo women, under the umbrella of the Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), have raised the alarm over the declining use of the Igbo language among younger generations, warning that the language risks extinction if urgent action is not taken.

The group announced plans to host the 2026 Mother Tongue Day celebration at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, from Friday , February 20 to 21.

In a statement signed by its National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, IWA lamented the growing preference for English and other foreign languages by Igbo youths, describing the trend as a serious threat to Igbo identity and unity.

“Once we lose our language, we lose our identity. There may be Igbo people, but without the language, the Igbo race will gradually disappear,” the statement warned.

The women argued that language remains the strongest symbol of cultural pride and unity, noting that other ethnic groups in Nigeria and across the world jealously preserve their indigenous languages.

“The Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba proudly speak their languages wherever they go, but the Igbo easily abandon theirs. This must stop if we want to survive as a people,” IWA stated.

The group urged Igbo families at home and in the diaspora to deliberately teach their children the language, stressing that Igbo is neither inferior nor a mistake.

It, however, commended some Igbo families in China and the United States for promoting Igbo language and culture among their children.

IWA called on Igbo leaders, traditional rulers, community President-Generals and opinion leaders across the South-East to actively participate in the Awka event.

Explaining why the celebration was moved from Lagos to the South-East three years ago, the women said the decision followed the realisation that even rural communities were increasingly abandoning the language.

According to the statement, the Awka programme will be preceded by a symposium on Friday at 4:00 p.m., featuring lectures and panel discussions on the preservation of Igbo language and culture.

Mother Tongue Day, celebrated globally in collaboration with the United Nations, is aimed at promoting indigenous languages and preventing their extinction.

Dignitaries expected at the event include the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator Azu Mbata; former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Professor Stella Okunna; and the traditional ruler of Nri Kingdom, HRM Eze Chukwuemeka Nri (Aka Jiofor Nri).

IWA said it has sustained advocacy for the survival of the Igbo language since joining the campaign in 2019.