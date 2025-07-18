Tackle lapses in MDAs’ withholding tax remittance, FIRS charges AGF

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has charged the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to ensure prompt deduction and remittance of withholding tax of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the appropriate government coffers.

He spoke at a two-day workshop in Abuja, yesterday, on the collaboration between the Service and other government agencies, for efficient tax administration in the country with the theme, “Enhancing Tax Compliance through Collaboration”.

Adedeji stated: “The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, with its central role in financial controls and disbursements across MDAs, stands out as a pivotal partner in the effort to improve tax compliance, accountability, and ultimately, Nigeria’s revenue generation performance.

“Despite the technological advances we’ve made, particularly with GIFMIS and our own TaxPro MAX platform, we continue to observe lapses in withholding tax deductions, VAT remittances, and stamp duty administration from the MDA space.

“These gaps, many of which are due to technical limitations and a knowledge deficit on tax compliance requirements, result in significant revenue losses and recurrent audit issues.

“This workshop, therefore, is not just an opportunity to share knowledge, but a strategic turning point to co-design solutions that will close the existing gaps and build a smarter, more efficient, and technology-driven tax compliance culture in Nigeria.

“When government institutions are tax-compliant, the message it sends to the private sector and to citizens is powerful: that no one is above the law, and that transparency begins at home.

“Our credibility as public institutions is tested first by our own adherence to tax regulations.

“If we must grow revenue to meet our national development priorities, then we must begin by ensuring that public sector actors play by the rules – and help others do the same.”

In his remarks, the AGF described tax as the lifeblood of every economy and that in Nigeria, it remained a fiscal priority and a national imperative.

He said with appropriate collaboration between the two institutions, they could build a robust tax system that would support the nation’s economic growth and deliver the promises of good governance.