SWAN empowers girls’ education with books donation to schools

In a bid to foster academic excellence and support the girl-child’s development, the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) donated books and educational materials to four girls’ public schools in the state to enhance learning experience and provide opportunities for girls to thrive academically.

The Society also established an Accounting Club in the schools to provide support to business studies students and promote foundational understanding of financial information structure and accounting literacy.

The club would allow the students work closely with their peers, develop soft skills and add practical experience to their resume.

The schools that benefitted from the project were: Herbert Macaulay Senior High School, Sabo, Lagos, Onike, Girls Junior High School, Onike, Sabo, Lagos, Girls Senior High School, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, Girls Junior High School, Agege, Iyana Ipaja.

In her address, Mrs. Hilda Ozoh, National Chairperson, SWAN, said the Society believes in empowering the girl child and amplifying her voice, inspiring her to soar higher, encouraging her to share stories about her successes and challenges, while making the girl child feel special.

Ozoh stated that in pursuit of the Society’s encouragement and empowerment drives, it believes that a child needs good and sound educational books/materials to assist in widening her knowledge if she is focused and serious with her studies.

She noted that a well-equipped library offers an excellent academic environment for students where they can concentrate and reach out to explore different subjects in a one stop peaceful surrounding.

“Libraries offer good research background for an aspiring student to learn, think, create, share and grow with no worries on affordability.

“Cultivate the habit of reading and your knowledge base will increase. The wider your knowledge base, the stronger your confidence as you face challenges of everyday living.

“SWAN believes in knowledge, research, exploring, learning, improvement, studying wide and in-depth.

“Without knowledge, as a student and even as a professional, you cannot fulfil your potentials. That is why equipping libraries with professional books is one of our special projects,” she said.

The SWAN Chairperson encouraged the students to delve into the accounting profession because it makes one a better citizen, empowers mentally, socially, academically and financially.

She noted that this could be achieved if they read wide and aim high.

In a remark, Mrs. Ronke Akeredolu, Chairperson, SWAN Equipping Schools’ Libraries Committee, said the yearly initiative aims to empower and inspire the girl-child, promote and improve the reading culture among secondary school students.

Akeredolu said the initiative also enlighten students about SWAN, ICAN and the accounting profession, donate books to schools’ libraries, conduct quiz competition relating to ICAN, SWAN and the accounting profession and establish accounting club for future accountants.

She appreciated the Tutor General of the various school districts, the school Principals and their Vice, Teachers, Students, SWAN National Chairperson, EXCO members, Queen mothers and members for their attendance and support.

Responding, Mrs Adenike Timileyin, Director, Co-Curricular, Science and Tech Education, District 1, representing the Tutor General /Permanent Secretary (District I), Dr. Olufunke Oyetola lauded SWAN under the leadership of ICAN for the laudable project.

Timileyin advised the students to develop interest in the accounting profession, confirming that accountants are well sought after by every organisation.

Mrs Olufunke Isaiah, Vice-Principal Admin, Girls Senior High School, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, also appreciated SWAN for the gesture and pledged that by the next session, the school would have fully set up its accounting club.

At Girls Junior High School, Onike, Sabo, Lagos, the Principal, Mrs Akingbade, described SWAN members as women of substance, while charging the students to diversify their career depending on their strength, vision and passion.

Other SWAN officials at the event were : Mrs. Blessing Osakwe-Ogo, SWAN 1st Vice Chairperson and Mrs Ajibola Bakare, an EXCO member.

SWAN, with over 45 years of existence comprises of the female members of ICAN and assist the institute to attend to soft issues and non-core areas regarding the development of women and children, especially the girl child.