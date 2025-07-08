State creation: Remo teams up with Ijebu — Senator Daniel

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE lawmaker representing Ogun East, Senator Gbenga Daniel, yesterday, disclosed that the people of Remo in Ogun State have dropped the agitation of their pursuit of the creation of Remo State, but rather prefer to team up with their Ijebu kinsmen in actualising the creation Ijebu Remo State out of the present Ogun State.

Daniel, a former governor of the state, also commended the Federal Government’s efforts towards enshrining good governance and making life better for Nigerians with different economic reforms and policies.

Daniel stated these at his 4th Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival, held at Abraham’s Tabernacle Ecumenical Worship Centre in Sagamu.

The Senator announced that the people of Remo have agreed to go with their Ijebu kinsmen, once their culture and identity will not be swallowed under the guise of state creation.

He said: “For instance for some years now, the local governments that are the closest to the people are not functional, they were not funded and could not do anything to improve the life of the people at the grassroots, but in the last few months and with efforts of President Tinubu, all of these are changing, money is now being released to our local governments.

“Similarly, sometime last year, we started an experiment on the Development Commissions. When we started this process, many thought that it was not going to happen, but today the President has assented to this bill establishing the Southwest Development Commission.

“What this means is that aside from the federal, the state and the local governments, we now have a quasi-regional government and when you look at what the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo did when we had a regional government, then you can begin to appreciate the strategic direction of Mr President.”

In his remarks at the concert, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who commended Daniel for being fair with the state creation struggle, however, said that Remo is not fighting Ijebu over state creation.

Oba Ajayi said that what the Remo people were only saying was that they should not be trampled upon and that the state creation should also factor in their identity.