Serving food not my campaign strategy – Peter Obi clarifies

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that his recent appearance at a charity event where he was seen serving food to the less privileged was not a political campaign stunt.

Obi, in a post made on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, addressed the public reaction generated by photos and videos showing him distributing meals during the Jubilee of Hope event held over the weekend in Imo State.

According to him, the act of service was consistent with his long-standing values and not a calculated political move.

“My weekend activity of serving food at a special event has been generating interest, as expectedly, because leaders in our society have removed the service component in leadership. It’s sounding strange that I was seen serving food to people,” Obi said.

He explained that the Jubilee of Hope was a private outreach event aimed at bridging the gap between the rich and the poor by encouraging acts of humility and service among the nation’s elite.

“It was not about me. It was called the Jubilee of Hope, and its purpose is straightforward — to remind us all that true leadership is service, and that those who have must never forget those who do not,” he stated.

Obi emphasized that he neither invited the media nor shared any content from the event. He expressed disappointment that “third parties, completely outside of my team,” shared images online, which critics have attempted to politicize.

“As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political,” he noted.

Highlighting the true essence of the event, Obi said several respected figures, including Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Senator Osita Izunaso, and former Seplat Chairman Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, also served food to attendees, in what he described as a “quiet and sincere” show of empathy.

“It wasn’t about the cameras; it was about conscience,” he emphasized.

Obi maintained that humility and service have always been part of his lifestyle, not a crafted image for political gain. He revealed that he personally handles his chores and serves guests at his home even outside public life.

“I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life,” he affirmed.

He added that he stayed longer at the event only because many poor attendees requested that he serve them personally — a request he said he could not ignore.

Obi concluded by urging Nigerians, especially public office holders and business elites, to embrace a culture of service and empathy to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

“We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor… Let us work together to build a country where hope is not seasonal, and dignity is not a privilege, but a right.”