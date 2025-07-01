Rivers: Reps query N24bn CCTV allocation, issue 48-hour ultimatum over budget details

By Nnasom David

FCT, Abuja — The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the political crisis in Rivers State has given the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), a 48-hour ultimatum to provide a detailed breakdown of key items contained in the 2025 N1.48 trillion appropriation bill.

Chairman of the committee and House Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo), issued the ultimatum on Monday during a budget defence session in Abuja.

He stated that the committee, after carefully reviewing the budget presentation, had identified several inconsistencies and questionable allocations requiring further explanation.

Among the allocations queried was the sum of N24 billion earmarked for the installation of CCTV cameras at the Rivers State Government House. Ihonvbere demanded a full breakdown of the proposed expenditure, describing the amount as excessive and in need of justification.

He also expressed concern over the allocation of N30 billion for the purchase of gunboats and N23 billion designated as contingency reserves, stressing the need for clarity on the purpose and structure of such provisions.

Ihonvbere further directed the Rivers administration to submit the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), a statutory document that should have preceded the presentation of the budget.

He emphasised that the committee also needed details of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the past three months to assess the financial capacity of the state in relation to its budget deficit and proposed projects.

The committee requested a report on transfers to local governments and how funds designated for local councils are being managed. Ihonvbere warned that the requested documents must be submitted within 48 hours, noting that the committee was committed to promoting accountability and safeguarding the interests of all Rivers people, regardless of their location.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in resolving the political tensions between the suspended executive and legislature in the state, describing the move as timely and stabilising.

Responding on behalf of the Sole Administrator, the Senior Special Assistant on Strategy and Policy, Mr Andrew Nweke, explained that the administration inherited much of the budget framework from its predecessors.

He said the budget was designed following a needs assessment conducted by various implementing agencies and reflects the priorities of Rivers residents.

Nweke defended the N30 billion allocated for gunboats, saying it was intended to support security operations on the state’s waterways, which are frequently targeted by criminal activities.

On the N23 billion contingency provision, he noted that Rivers is vulnerable to flooding and other emergencies, making such an allocation necessary.

Addressing the N24 billion allocation for CCTV installation at the Government House, Nweke argued that the Office of the Governor is a place of honour and must be protected with modern surveillance and security technology.

He assured the committee that the additional documents requested would be submitted promptly to aid the legislative review process.