Resumption bid: Drama at Senate as Natasha, security agents clash

By Henry Umoru & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- THE suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, clashed with security agents at the National Assembly complex yesterday while attempting to resume legislative duties.

The senator was suspended for six months by the senate leadership for refusing to take the seat assigned to her by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary. She challenged the action in court which said the Senate was excessive in slamming a six-month suspension on her and pronounced her recall.

The clash between the security agents and the senator and her supporters resulted from the former’s efforts to stop her from accessing the main Senate building to resume duties.

Akpoti-Uduaghan accompanied by a crowd of supporters had defied a heavy security blockade from the MOPOL at the gate of the National Assembly.

All gates leading to the National Assembly complex and the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, were locked.

The senator, whose car was stopped from entering the National Assembly complex, parked the vehicle outside the Assembly premises and walked through the main MOPOL gate in company of activists, including Aisha Yesufu, but was stopped by the security men, after she had successfully waded through the first line of security personnel.

The lawmaker and her entourage could not, however, pass through the gate to the main building which was securely locked.

They were told by the security agents that they were acting on orders from above.

Consequently, hundreds of National Assembly staff and visitors were stranded at the gates as security operatives locked everywhere, compelling motorists to turn back.

Our position, by Senate

Prior to yesterday’s incident, the Senate had in a statement on Sunday, warned the senator to respect procedures by not resuming legislative duties.

This was after Akpoti-Uduaghan had days earlier announced her bid to resume, citing the high court pronouncement.

The statement signed by Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, had read: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to reaffirm, for the third time, that there is no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension.

“The Senate had previously issued two public statements after the court ruling and the release of the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order, making it clear that no positive or mandatory directive was issued against the Senate regarding her recall.

“Rather, the honourable court gave a non-binding advisory urging the Senate to consider amending its Standing Orders and reviewing the suspension, which it opined might be excessive.

“The court, however, explicitly held that the Senate did not breach any law or constitutional provision in imposing the disciplinary measure based on the senator’s misconduct during plenary.

‘’The same court found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt and imposed penalties, including a N5m fine payable to the Federal Government and a mandatory apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page, a directive that has reportedly not been complied with.

“It is, therefore, surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist.’’

My next move, by Akpoti Uduaghan

But speaking in an interview with journalists after tension had simmered down yesterday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed that she would meet with her legal team to consider approaching the appellate court for a clear interpretation of the legal impasse between her and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who insisted that her suspension was not only unjust but also procedurally flawed, said: “Even the suspension, ab initio, was fraudulent. The document that recommended my suspension wasn’t even attested by the committee members.

“It was just a photocopy of an attendance sheet passed off as their signatures. There is no reason whatsoever, contrary to the publications I (Natasha) read yesterday, that I should not resume today (yesterday) because the Senate has appealed my suspension judgment.

“That’s wrong. What I appealed is the contempt and that is separate. The judgment came in two parts.

“ One was to address the contempt which is based on the satirical apology letter which I made on Facebook which the judge thought wise in her own stride that it amounts to contempt.

“But I’m saying clearly that that doesn’t amount to contempt of court because before Justice Binta Nyako was not the matter of sexual harassment, it was the matter of suspension. If we decide to turn our backs and go home, we are not ignorant of the fact that the National Assembly is most likely going to go into recess tomorrow (today) for two months.

“They would resume pretty much in the last week of September and like you rightly said, that means I would have pretty much served the earlier six months suspension.

“I’m saying that because as of now, I’m no longer suspended. And there’s something very important I would like to say. Even the suspension, ab initio, was fraudulent. And what I would say clearly here is the contempt does not in any way invalidate the decision of the court that mentions me resuming. And ‘’I’ll say this again, that in as much as Justice Binta Nyako’s judgment was the most watery of all the suspension judgments we have had, taking into consideration Senator Ali Ndume and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege suspension, there is one particular portion of her decision which I want us to move upon, where she mentioned that section, that my suspension is actually excessive and that being suspended for six months actually will prevent my ability to carry out my constitutional functions, as stipulated in Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Now, what does Section 63 of the constitution mean? It means that every senator in this and every parliamentarian is to attend a sitting of not less than 181 days per year to carry out my constituted functions, and what are the constituted functions of a senator?

‘’One, legislating, which I will do in there. Second is oversight of the executive, and third is representation of my people. So that means, what Justice Binti Nyako told the Senate is that not only is my judgment excessive, but will also deprive me of carrying out my constituted duty. I was elected and according to Section 63 of the constitution, my suspension is illegal.”

Aisha Yesufu battles Police

Speaking directly to the police, an activist, Aisha Yesufu, wondered why the security agents, especially the police, would stop the senator and her supporters from accessing the Senate, saying the Senate building is for all Nigerians.

She said: “Sir, look into your life and ask yourself, at this age, is this what you want to do? Is this the Nigeria you want to see? Is this why you go home every day and say to your children that, indeed, you are building a Nigeria?

“You’re destroying Nigeria; you’re destroying the future of your children. And one day, you’ll be on the streets.

“A serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is here on her way in and you are stopping her. Please let us go in, this is the National Assembly which belongs to all Nigerians.”

Recall that on March 6, 2025, the Senate suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, amid sexual harassment allegations she levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The suspension came after a recommendation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions presented by chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South).

As part of the suspension, her salary and security details were withdrawn, and she was barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office was also locked, while salaries of her legislative aides during the period of the suspension were also stopped.

The Senate further ruled out reconsidering her suspension until the six-month term ends or she submits a formal apology.

Why Natasha can’t enforce court judgement — Lawyer

Reacting to the drama, a senior legal practitioner, Mr. Ken Harries, explained why Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan would not be able to enforce the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that recommended her reinstatement.

According to the lawyer, having appealed against the high court judgement, it is wrong for the embattled lawmaker to attempt to invade the National Assembly on the pretext of enforcing same. Harries maintained that in the face of the pending appeal, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s action amounted to a resort to self-help.

“There are procedures for judgment enforcement. It is not for an individual to take the law into his or her own hands and create a crisis atmosphere on the pretext of wanting to enforce a judgment. How do you enforce a judgment that you have said you are not satisfied with, condemned, appealed and prayed the Court of Appeal to reverse?

“Assuming the judgment is still enforceable, has she complied with all the orders made against her, including that she pay N5million and publish public apology in two newspapers and her Facebook page?

“If she has failed to obey the same judgment by not complying with the orders made against her, what moral standing does she has to accused the leadership of the Senate of being lawless?

“Her lawyers should be in a better position to advise her to learn to be lawful and respect the rule of law. Whoever goes to equity must go with clean hands,” the senior lawyer added.