Reps dismiss corruption allegations against NELMCO

By Nnasom David

The House of Representatives Sub-Committee on the Protection of Critical National Assets has dismissed a petition alleging corruption against the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

The petition, filed by the Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA), accused NELMCO of misappropriating funds and engaging in questionable operations.

APPA also challenged the continued existence of the agency, arguing that it should have been dissolved following the 2013 privatisation of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

However, at a resumed public hearing on Thursday, Committee Chairman, Hon. Dabo Ismail, said the allegations were thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. He clarified that NELMCO’s continued operations are legally grounded under the Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023.

“We asked NELMCO to provide documents backing their existence, and they did. The Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 empowers NELMCO to manage PHCN’s liabilities and assets. We verified this law and found it to be true and correct,” Ismail stated.

Addressing the specific allegation that the agency spent N94 million on a five-day retreat in Lagos, NELMCO Managing Director, Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas, defended the expenditure. She said the retreat, attended by key officials including the Director Generals of the Debt Management Office and the Bureau of Public Procurement, was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos with full documentation and photographic evidence available.

“We paid for flights, logistics, food, and accommodation for 25 people, including non-executive directors and facilitators. The Minister of Power attended the entire retreat,” Dekalu-Thomas said.

Backing her claims, the Committee confirmed it had reviewed the supporting documents and found the expenses justifiable. Hon. Ismail noted, “Considering the dignitaries that attended, the N94 million was not excessive.”

Another committee member pointed out that a standard room at the Eko Signature Hotel in Lagos costs approximately N650,000 per night, suggesting that the amount spent on the retreat was reasonable when logistics and meals were factored in.

Hon. Billy Osawaru added that the expenditure had been previously appropriated and approved by the National Assembly, rendering further debate unnecessary.

“If the money was appropriated, then we approved it. We should move on,” he said.

The Committee also dismissed claims that NELMCO purchased a new office in northern Nigeria, saying no such evidence was found.

Chairman Ismail assured the public that the Committee remains committed to transparency and welcomes any future petitions. “We urge the petitioner to bring forward any additional findings. This Committee will continue to do justice to all matters brought before it,” he said.