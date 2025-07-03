Reps call for improved security for Nigerians

The House of Representatives has unanimously called on the Army and other security agencies to improve their services to enhance the protection and security of Nigerians.

This resolution was taken following motions of urgent national importance moved by Reps. Zakaria Nyampa and Rep. Sulaiman Gumi respectively on Thursday in Abuja.

Rep. Nyampa, representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, Adamawa, lamented the gruesome killings and kidnapping of his constituents almost on daily basis.

Nyampa who expressed concern over the plights of his constituents and said that the victims of these crimes were rural farmers who had been forced out of their farming vocations.

He blamed the persistent cases of kidnappings and killings in the affected communities on the inability of the security agencies to respond rapidly to the crimes.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the Chief of defence Staff (CDS), to urgently establish a military base in his area to avert future occurrences.

Nyampa also called on the federal government to designate affected areas as security priority zones.

He urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide relief and other required aids to the victims.

The lawmaker reminded the house that the killings were a signal to the fact that some persons in the country were vulnerable to insecurity and danger.

Rep. Sulaiman Gumi, representing Gummi, Bukkuyum federal constituency, Zamfara, also raised same alarm over the incessant acts of banditry in his constituency.

Gumi said that many of his constituents had been rendered homeless as a result of the acts of banditry.

The Speaker, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, therefore, referred the motions to the committees on the Army, Police Affairs and National Emergency and Disaster Management for further legislative actions.