Rasaq Ajala, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA boss finishes strong

…set to commission multi billion naira Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legacy Building, road project, solar powered Cubicles, and others

As he is set to conclude his second and final term of office as the Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Honourable Rasaq Olushola Ajala has concluded arrangements to leave behind legacy projects that will for long be a reference point in local council administration in the country.

Come Friday, 18th July, the outgoing Council Chair will be hosting dignitaries at the commissioning of the multibillion Naira Iconic, Ultra Modern Administrative Building, a monumental facility named after the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Expected at the commissioning are: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, Deputy Senator President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu among other dignitaries.

Located on the large expanse of land at Town Planning Way, Ilupeju Secretariat of the local council area, the monumental edifice is a multi-purpose facility equipped with top-of-the-range infrastructure designed to serve the cultural, intellectual, social and economic aspirations of the people of the lcda, Lagos State and the nation at large.

The building features a 2,500-capacity, soundproof Event Hall, designed to accommodate three simultaneous events without acoustic interference, as well as changing rooms for hosts and guests, a Resource Centre with E-Library for research and learning and digitalised offices furnished with multimedia facilities.

Other features of the iconic building are: a Legislative Chamber for council meetings, a Health Clinic for medical care and emergencies, a Lounge for relaxation and networking and an electric lift for convenient access to all floors.

It is this landmark project designed and built as a legacy to visionary leadership that is billed to be commissioned to the glory of God and the benefit of mankind on Friday.

Also billed for commissioning as another project targeted at enhancing the wellbeing of the people is the 9.2 kilometres road infrastructure that straddles 33 Streets, across Odi-Olowo/ Ojuwoye LCDA.

The day promises to be a historic day in the annals of the history of this lcda as another pro people project – the Solar Power Cubicle – is billed for commissioning the same day. Nine of the Cubicles, one in each of the nine political wards/communities, have been completed and ready for commissioning.

Obviously determined to finish strong and to register the administration’s indelible marks in the minds of all key stakeholders and all citizens, the day will be rounded off with the handing over brand new buses to accredited stakeholders, which include: the Police, National Youth Council of Nigeria (Odi-Olowo/ Ojuwoye LCDA Chapter), Community Development Councils, (CDCs), Religious Associations, Market Men and Women leaders, Local Government Staff, etc.

With these life changing and beneficial and pro people projects brought to fruition and with the execution of other well thought out programmes in such critical areas as education, health, social security etc, Honourable Rasaq Olushola Ajala has truly etched his name in the minds of the people of Odi-Olowo/ Ojuwoye LCDA. Higher responsibilities await such dutiful leaders in before long.