Pyrates decries insecurity, urges action on poverty, unemployment

By Jimitota Onoyume

Xkravos Deck of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, better known as Pyrates Confraternity, Warri, Delta State, has lamented the insecurity in the country, saying it has degenerated to a sad state.

The organisation said this while holding its Annual Feast of Barracuda themed: ‘Insecurity in Nigeria: Hope of the Ordinary Man.’

In Pyrates, Barracuda is a tradition that dates back to the organisation’s early days at the University of Ibadan.

Speaking at this year’s occasion, Mr Fred Olokor, in his address, said the level of insecurity in the country was unfortunate, urging Nigerians to see security of lives and properties as a shared responsibility.

While urging government at all levels to take necessary steps to tackle challenges of poverty, corruption, weak judicial system and unemployment, Olokor advocated for a strong legislation to control population growth, which he also blamed for the sad situation.

He said: “A significant proportion of Nigeria’s population live below the poverty line, driving many young people to criminal activities or making them susceptible to recruitment by insurgents and criminal groups.

“High unemployment rates, especially among youths,have exhausted many,leading them to engage in crime. Unequal distribution of wealth among ethnic groups contributes to insecurity.”

Olokor called for adequate funding of security agencies in the country, including the military, stressing that Nigerians should stop being docile on security matters.

He said: “Nigerians also need to reset. Nigerians should come out from the cocoon of docility and agitate for reforms in the socio-political, economic and institutional sectors. Nigerians therefore have to work together to attain a stable and egalitarian society and also give the necessary push to powers that be to address the causes of insecurity aforementioned and also by way of remedy implement the suggested remedies to curb insecurity in Nigeria so that the ordinary man can have a sense of security in his home, village or town,state and the country.

“Strengthen policing and intelligence. Increase funding for police training, equipment and morale. Deploy modern surveillance tools drones CCTV and biometrics. Improve intelligence sharing between agencies.

“Funds budgeted for arms purchase should be fully released and used for the intended purpose. Security agencies should pay more attention to early warning signs and prioritize intelligence gathering and the sharing of intelligence reports with other security agencies.

“On the socio-economic front, the government should prioritize job creation for the youths through agricultural ventures and skill acquisition; the government should establish or attract labour-intensive industries to engage unemployed Nigerians.”

The Commander Road Safety in Warr, Mr Toby Victor also spoke briefly on road safety, urging Nigerians to observe traffic rules.

Earlier Amb Chief Ondokare Fufeyin, a senior member of NAS, gave a brief history on the feast of Barracuda, saying it’s a tradition of NAS dating back to its early days at the University of Ibadan for members only.

Continuing , he said a slight amendment was done in 1985 to redefine the public image and operational strategy of NAS, this time admitting non members of the confraternity to be part of the exercise.

The climax of the event was when the Area mate 4 , Abel Idiomor led other principal members on behalf of Dr Joseph Oteri – NAS Cap’n to lay the foundation stone for the ultra modern Anchor Point Secretariat.

Donations were raised towards the building project from members and others.