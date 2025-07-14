Presidency postpones Tuesday special FEC to honour Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency has postponed the special Federal Executive Council, FEC, session originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, which was to be held in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This decision was announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, citing the coincidence of the state funeral scheduled for the same day in Buhari’s hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The statement clarified that the special FEC meeting will no longer hold on Tuesday due to the funeral arrangements.

A new date for the FEC session will be announced after the funeral proceedings. Additionally, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday nationwide to honour the late leader.

The statement read: “The special Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be held as announced earlier, given the state funeral in his hometown, Daura, on the same day.

“In addition, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the departed Nigerian leader.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.”

The statement further said: “The remains of the former Nigerian leader will arrive from London on Tuesday by noon, after which he will be committed to Mother Earth in his home town, in accordance with Islamic rites.”

President Buhari died on Sunday in a London Clinic after a prolonged illness.

Th President had initially summoned the emergency FEC meeting to pay tribute to Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria.

He also declared a seven-day national mourning period, with flags flying at half-staff across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila were in London to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.