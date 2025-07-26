Prepare for a new beginning, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we thank God for keeping us to the last Sunday in July.

Glory be to God.

A time of rest from troubles ushers in the time of joy. It is a new beginning associated with joy and gladness. Whereas, what bothers us may be invisible, the joy that we radiate is visible.

When the tide changes, you don’t need to announce it, people will see it.

The month of July is associated with perfection; it is also identified as the time of rest from challenges. Others call it the month of breakthrough.

Psalm 138 vs. 7& 8 ( KJV): “ Though I walk in the midst trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me.

The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth forever: forsake not the works of thine own hands”.

That obviously was the prayer of someone with some challenges. It is the prayer of someone with confidence that the tide would turn in his or her favour.

Beloved, these words are for you and I.

When the LORD perfects all that concerns us, the person struggling to pay rent would become a property owner.

The one who has been called barren would be a mother of multiple babies.

Do you know your testimony can be better than Hannah’s?

Hannah asked for a “man- child” and God gave her exactly what she asked for.

You have the Grace for ask for multiple babies. Lift up your faith and ask for the Bibles says in Matthew 7 vs. 8 “ For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened”.

Brethren, the grace to receive is tied to the mercy of God .

At a time like this, to have a breakthrough or rest from challenges or experience perfection, the mercy of God is crucial.

Job 14 vs. 14: “ If a man die, shall he live again? all the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come”.

Our emphasis here is the later part of this Bible passage “ all the days of my appointed time will I wait until my change come”.

Only a person of faith would confidently await the time of change.

A positive change is from a depression to a mind filled with joy and gladness.

Beloved, before this month ends, the God of Heaven and Earth would give you a change that would gladden you in Jesus name.

However, the one that expects a change is not the person that does nothing or the one that exhibits the attitude of Eli.

What is the attitude of Eli after God had told Samuel that he would punish his household.

1st Samuel 3 vs. 13&14 : For I have told him that I will judge his house for ever for the iniquity which he knoweth; because his sons made themselves vile, and he restrained them not.

And therefore I have sworn unto the house of Eli, that the iniquity of Eli’s house shall not be purged with sacrifice nor offering forever”.

Let’s see how Eli reacted when Samuel told him what the LORD said.

Verse 18: “ And Samuel told him every whit, and hid nothing from him. And he said, it is the LORD; let him do what seemeth him good”.

Brethren at this stage, Eli forgot that the Mercy of God that endureth forever is available. He forgot that with mercy, God could change his mind from judgment to favour for him.

Even if what we are passing through is a consequence of our sins, God can still show mercy because God never forgets that he created us .

So, Beloved, to have a rest from challenges, to enter into a new beginning, the Mercy of God is the key.

However, the time of waiting on the Lord is not a time that you do nothing.

Even for the mercy of God to manifest, the Believer must devote more time for prayers.

A good example is found in the story of Blind Bartimaeus.

Mark 10 vs. 46 &47: “ And they came to Jericho; and as he went out of Jericho with his disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging.

And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me”.

Beloved, Bartimaeus did not remain in his house expecting wonders. He had heard about Jesus and miracles. He cried for mercy because he knew that with mercy, an end could come to blindness in his life.

Ask yourself, what have you been doing with the testimonies that you have been hearing? Do you use them as a point of contact while praying? If you haven’t been doing so, begin to do so from today.

He cried out to the Lord. You don’t need to cry out in public as Bartimaeus did, but you can cry to the LORD in prayer.

Bartimaeus was at the right place at the right time. He cried for mercy, got the attention of Jesus and his sight was restored.

He moved from darkness to light.

You have probably been hearing about church programmes where the LORD is doing wonders but you can’t be bothered.

Beloved, you need to bother. Deprive yourself of something to get an amazing blessing from the Lord.

To deprive yourself of something also means that you sow a seed. Seed is not necessarily about money. It could be in the form of fervent prayers, fasting, giving to others especially the less privilege , studying the Bible or worshipping the Lord with songs and praises.

Studying the Holy Bible is what many of us do not do yet in the Word often lies divine direction. It is the easiest link to connect with the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth.

Our Lord Jesus said of the Holy Spirit in John 16 vs. 13: “ Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come”.

The Holy Spirit hears from God the Father, God the Son.

When the Holy Spirit speaks to you, whatever the Spirit says must come to pass but you must play a part.

I’ll share the story of a lady that was waiting on the LORD for over a decade.

One afternoon, she had a short sleep and in her dream, she saw that she had a set of twins. Who revealed it to her? The Holy Spirit.

She woke up joyfully narrating her dream to an in-law who lived with her.

The in-law told her that twins are forbidden in her family; that is, her husband’s family.

The woman insisted that since the Holy Spirit has showed it to her, she would have it.

She began to pray towards the birth of twins. A couple of years later, she conceived and gave birth to a set of twins.

What the Holy Spirit told her, came to pass.

Beloved, move close to God through the study of the Bible. As you do so, you establishing a relationship with the Holy Spirit .

Once you become a friend of the Holy Ghost, you will be told many things that would happen in your life but you must pray for the manifestation.

Psalm 102 vs. 13 tells us: “ Thou shalt arise, and have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favour her, yea, the set time, is come.”

Brethren, the set time for favour may not come for a person with the Eli attitude.

The set time will come with favour for the person that has the attitude of Hannah and Blind Bartimaeus.

Beloved, prepare for a new beginning .

Prepare for it with more time devoted to prayers , the worship of God and doing things that please God.

Avoid sins.

May God strengthen our spiritual life.

Beloved, no challenge is beyond God to resolve.

As we end this month, challenges would come to an end in your life as you trust God with all your heart.

Let’s hope for new beginning of joy and the good things of life.

Jesus is LORD!