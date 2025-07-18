Port Security: NIMASA shut down 2 facilities for non-compliance

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has shut down ShellPlux and TMDK Terminals, both located in the Ijegun-Egba area of Lagos State for non-compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code.

Shellplux is an independent, privately held Nigerian energy company and not a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum.

Recall that NIMASA, was a few years back, appointed by the government as the Designated Authority on the ISPS code in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Agency, Mr. Edward Osaige, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said that the enforcement action follows persistent non-compliance by the organisations with the provisions of the ISPS code despite several formal warnings.

The move, according to Mobereola, aligns with global best practices and is in accordance with Section 79(f) of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations (2014), which mandates the closure of any facility that remains in violation for over three calendar months.

He stated that the agency’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain cannot be overemphasized.

He stated: “In wielding the big stick, we acted only as a last resort. Our primary goal is to enforce safety and security practices across Nigerian ports and jetties. At a time when we are collaborating with the United States Coast Guard to lift the conditions of entry on vessels from Nigeria, we cannot afford lapses that jeopardize our progress.

“The facilities would be reopened once all compliance requirements are satisfactorily met, as the agency is also committed to service delivery and trade facilitation.

“The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is committed to enhancing sustainable trade facilitation for the maritime sector in a safe and conducive environment”.

The ISPS Code, an amendment to the SOLAS Convention, was developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance maritime and port security, particularly for facilities engaged in international trade.