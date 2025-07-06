Police declare two wanted over attack on Ahoada-East LGA administrator, theft

The Nigeria Police Force

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has declared two top officials of the Ahoada-East Local Government Area wanted over their alleged involvement in the brutal attack on the LGA’s Sole Administrator, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor.

Declared wanted are Mr. Hector Ekakita, Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Ahoada-East LGA, and Mr. Aloni Olodi, Chief of Staff (COS) of the LGA.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the police said the duo is wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder. The offenses stem from a violent incident that occurred on June 20, 2025, at the Ahoada-East Council Secretariat.

According to the statement, Ekakita and Olodi, alongside a group of about 30 others, allegedly conspired to assault the Sole Administrator, inflicted injuries on him, forcibly obtained his signature under duress, stole his mobile phones and sensitive documents, and carted away both personal and official property from his office.

The police revealed that despite repeated invitations, the suspects have failed to appear for questioning, prompting the declaration.

“The Rivers State Police Command has declared the following individuals wanted… Mr. Hector Ekakita – Chief Security Officer (CSO), Ahoada-East LGA, and Mr. Aloni Olodi – Chief of Staff (COS), Ahoada-East LGA,” the statement read.

“Their actions resulted in bodily harm to the administrator, who continues to receive medical treatment.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has urged the suspects to report to the Police State Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, without further delay.

He also warned that anyone found aiding or shielding the suspects would face the full weight of the law.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and maintaining public peace and safety,” the statement concluded.