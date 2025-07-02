Plateau Assembly names Na’anlong Daniel as new Speaker

As former Speaker, Dewan resigns

Gov. Mutfwang receives lawmakers, tasks new Speaker on humility

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly have elected Mr. Na’anlong Daniel as the new Speaker, following the resignation of Mr. Gabriel Dewan.

The election took place on Wednesday during an emergency plenary held at the temporary Assembly Complex situated at the Old Government House in Jos.

Daniel, who represents the Mikang State Constituency and previously served as Majority Leader in the 9th Assembly, was unanimously elected by his colleagues to lead the 24-member House.

The leadership change comes as the former Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, resigned shortly after a meeting with critical stakeholders, convened to address internal tensions that had been ongoing in the State about the need to balance the political power-sharing arrangements.

Presiding over the session was the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Isa Ajiji, who guided the transition and affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to legislative stability and unity.

Dewan, who was elected on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), had been the sole representative of his Party in the House.

However, the Lawmakers later went to the Governor’s residence at the Old Government House for a brief meeting.

At the brief event, the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang congratulated Daniel and commended Dewan for the seamless change of baton saying, “This is the most seamless change of baton in the middle of a term. No rancour. I want you to continue to exhibit this unity.

“Let’s work together. I congratulate Dewan for the services he rendered, for respecting the power sharing arrangements on the Plateau. I wish you well. I congratulate the new Speaker, a weight is placed on your shoulder… Let your colleagues see humility and selflessness in what you do. Put Plateau first, and history won’t forget you.”

Earlier, the new Speaker who commended the Governor for playing a fatherly role noted, “It was a seamless exercise, everyone is happy. We will work together and identify with your policy and programmes.

“We understand our mandate, but there must be synergy between us, so it is incumbent on us to give you the necessary support to achieve them. You’re doing well, continue your good work.”

He called on his colleagues for support, stating, “we will run the leadership on transparency, and accountability.”