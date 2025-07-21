Photos: Sowore leads protest at Force HQ over poor police salaries, pensions

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Activist Omoyele Sowore on Monday led a protest over the poor welfare and pension conditions of Nigerian police personnel to the Force Headquarters and later to the National Assembly.

Chanting “Pay police a living wage and proper pensions,” the group brandished placards showing their demands for both serving and retired police officers.

One of the placards titled #Police Protest” reads, “Decent Salaries Now,” “End Police Slavery,” “Pensions for Police Officers,” and “Dignity for Those in Uniform.”

The protesting group, who were not allowed to enter inside Force headquarters, were, however, provided with police escorts as they proceeded to the National Assembly.

See photos below