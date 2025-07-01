PHOTOS: Saint Lucia confers highest national honour on President Tinubu

Saint Lucia Governor-General confers highest national title on President Bola Tinubu.

The government of Saint Lucia has conferred its highest national honour on President Bola Tinubu with the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL).

The country’s government announced this on Monday in a post on X.

“The Government of Saint Lucia is pleased to announce that, the Governor General has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) upon H. E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the tweet read.

Tinubu had earlier addressed a joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia, promising that his government would expand bilateral relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

He said, “My visit to Saint Lucia is in keeping with the ideal of building the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean and creating a pathway to deepen economic ties and foster mutual cooperation. It also reflects our desire as a people to advance prosperity, sustainable development, and strengthen familial bonds.

“Nigeria and the island of Saint Lucia are bound by history, culture, and common aspirations. Our administration is determined to nurture and expand bilateral relations on trade, investment, tourism, education, and cultural exchange, as well as improve consular services for the citizens of both our nations.”

In a statement, the Saint Lucia government declared its readiness to formalise diplomatic relations with Nigeria, adding that the country would establish a visa waiver arrangement with Nigeria.

“Saint Lucia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will establish a visa waiver arrangement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS member states.

“Nigeria will provide scholarships to citizens of OECS member countries and extend the services of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC) to OECS countries,” the country said.

