Phase 2 ex-agitators back PAP boss Otuaro

PAP boss, Otuaro

…disown protesters in Abuja

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Ibena Rufus Salvation, has strongly condemned and disowned some persons protesting in Abuja under the guise of ex-agitators who are accusing the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro of alleged looting and corruption.

Salvation, in a statement in Yenagoa, reacting to the protest, described the protesters as non beneficiaries of the programme and are being used by enemies of progress to discredit the current leadership of PAP.

Commending the Administrator of PAP Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Salvation said he has restored the Amnesty Programme to its true purpose by blocking looters and working only with the original data of 30,000 genuine beneficiaries.

His words: ” As ex-agitators, we condemn non-beneficiaries who are using the name ‘ex-agitators’ to stage protests in Abuja. The Administrator can only work with the original data, which comprises thirty thousand (30,000) beneficiaries.

“The original beneficiaries are well pleased and are all glad with the current Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro.”

He noted that the unknown Coalition spokesperson and his group are not beneficiaries and are not captured in the data of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and therefore have no right to speak for the programme.

Ibena further stressed that the Presidential Amnesty Programme is a well-structured initiative with three phases — Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3. Each phase, he noted, has its own organized leadership and camp system.

“Every leader and beneficiary belongs to their respective camp and phase, genuine beneficiaries are expected to channel their concerns to the Administrator through the proper office, and such issues can be addressed immediately if they are genuine.

“Therefore, I challenge anyone in that protest to mention the camp he belongs to and who his camp leader is.

“The Administrator has succeeded in blocking all looters and has brought the programme back to the original owners and beneficiaries. He has changed the narrative — it is no longer business as usual.

“Freedom of speech is constitutional, but the fact is that if anyone engages in blackmail against a respected personality with false allegations on social media without any evidence, they shall face the law, ” Salvation stated.