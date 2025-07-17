PDP deeply rooted inspite of gale of defections, says Lawmaker

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deeply rooted and will remain so in spite of the recent gale of defections.

A member representing Fika/Fune Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Muhammed Buba-Jajere, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Thursday.

According to him, the party remains a strong opposition because it has roots and structures all over the country.

“The defections are no serious threat to the PDP because the party is firmly established, especially in ideas, beliefs, and values.

“So many people have come into the PDP; others have left. The party has existed for a long time and has become strongly embedded. Therefore, the recent defections won’t change anything in any way,” he said.

Buba-Jajere said that the party has re-strategised in Yobe.

He said, We have gotten rid of saboteurs, and we will emerge victorious come 2027 in the state.

On whether Nigeria was heading to a one-party state, Buba-Jajere said, It is impossible.

”Nigeria is a large country comprising so many people with different ideologies as well as ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“It is just impossible to just coerce people into one party,” Buba-Jajere said. (NAN)