Kaduna lawmaker dumps PDP for ADC

…APC 88, ADC 8, PDP 3, NDC 4, APGA 1 and Accord 1, totalling 105 out of 109 seats.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The vice chairman of the Senate committee on ethics, code of conduct and public petitions, Senator Ibrahim Khalid Mustapha, Kaduna North, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

In his letter read on Thursday by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North, Senator Mustapha said that he was leaving the PDP because of leadership crises.

He further said, “persistent leadership crises, internal divisions and prolonged legal battles within the PDP”

The latest wave of defections made the current configuration of senators in the Senate on the platform of the various political parties to be APC 88, ADC 8, PDP 3, NDC 4, APGA 1 and Accord 1, totalling 105 out of 109 seats.