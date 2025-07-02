Pan-African unity will advance black race – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Africans and people of African descent worldwide to unite in building a future of “promise, honour and dignity for the black race.”

‎The President made the call during a dinner hosted in his honour by Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, on Tuesday night in Castries.

‎A statement on the event, issued by Presidential Spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga, was made available to the media on Wednesday in Abuja.

‎According to Onanuga, the President urged Africans in the Diaspora to harness technology and innovation to drive meaningful social progress.

‎”It’s not the fault of our forebears that we find ourselves dispersed.

“We can work together, be together, enjoy what we have, and build a future of promise, honour, and dignity for the Black race.”

‎”I’m unapologetically Afrocentric in my belief. I’ve travelled far and wide, and no one is as industrious, determined and focused as the black people worldwide.l

‎”The challenge is ours, and we meet those challenges as we strive to give our kith and kin a better life,” Tinubu said.

‎He stressed the importance of synergy among Africans, nations and those in the Diaspora, especially through technology and industrialisation.

‎”All I can promise you, as a man from the largest Black nation in the world, is that we will work hard.

“One out of every five Black nationals is a Nigerian.”

‎”Industrialisation and technology are making life easier, and we have to work together to make our people proud today, tomorrow and thereafter,” he said.

‎Prime Minister Pierre congratulated Tinubu on receiving the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) during his state visit.

‎”This honour is very well deserved. This honour is reserved for someone who has rendered exceptional service of national importance to St. Lucia.”

‎”Our engagement with you over the past few days convinced us you deserve that honour.”

‎”May you cherish it as much as we cherish your presence, and may it bring you fond memories of your historic visit to St. Lucia, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS as a whole,” he said.

‎Pierre also welcomed members of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia and praised their integration into local society.

‎He highlighted the deep ties between the two nations, citing Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1975 to 1979.

‎”We keep repeating that story because we are proud of it, because the story must be told and passed on to succeeding generations,” he added.

‎According to the statement, members of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, who have been residents for over 30 years, attended the dinner.

‎At the end of the event, President Tinubu invited them for a meet-and-greet, offering handshakes and words of encouragement.