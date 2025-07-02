Over 200 Boko Haram terrorists surrender in Lake Chad axis

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In what it described as a significant victory against terrorism, the Multinational Joint Task Force on Wednesday disclosed that 210 Boko Haram terrorists, including conscripted fighters and their families, have surrendered to its troops operating under Sector 2 in Bol, Baga Sola.

Spokesman of MNJTF, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, said the mass surrender followed intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the region.

“The surrendered terrorists confessed to having participated in various terrorist acts along the Bakatolerom, Barkalam, Litri, and Kaiga Ngbouboun axis of Lake Chad.

“Ten (10) assorted weapons of various calibres were recovered from the terrorists.

“The Commander of Sector 2/Operation Lake Chad, Major General Moussa Haussa, commended the troops for their commitment in the fight against terrorists and urged them to maintain the momentum in their operations, emphasising that there is no future for terrorism in the region.

“He assured that those who surrendered will be treated humanely and will participate in the MNJTF’s deradicalisation programme.

“The Governor of the Region of Lake Chad, Brigadier General Saleh Haggar Tidjani, welcomed the surrendered terrorists and stated that plans are underway to provide the former terrorists with a skill acquisition programme to facilitate their reintegration into society.

“This initiative aims to provide them with sustainable livelihoods and support their transition back to peaceful civilian life.

“This surrender represents a major blow to Boko Haram’s operations in the Lake Chad region and underscores the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s comprehensive approach, combining military pressure with efforts to encourage defections and facilitate reintegration.

‘The MNJTF remains committed to working with regional partners to bring lasting peace and security to the Lake Chad Basin.”