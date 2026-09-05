Two teenage terrorists surrender, 11-year-old female captive rescued

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Two teenage members of a terrorist group have surrendered to troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Likewise, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion have rescued an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and taken from her community for a suspected spying mission in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

This comes as troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of being an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) spy along the Cross Kanwa road in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Information obtained from credible security sources which was corroborated by a security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, revealed that the two, identified as Umar Mohammed, 17, and Aliu Hassan, 13, surrendered at about 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2026, to troops deployed at Charlie 7 in Monguno town.

The youths reportedly surrendered with one wristwatch and a catapult.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the two had escaped from a terrorist camp in Martab, Marte Local Government Area, citing harsh living conditions at the camp.

“The surrendered youths and recovered items are currently in the custody of Headquarters Sector 3 Military Intelligence Branch for further necessary action.

“The development adds to ongoing efforts by security forces to encourage members of terrorist groups to abandon violence and surrender to authorities,” a source said.

In another development, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion have rescued an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and taken from her community for a suspected spying mission in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Identified as Miss Aisha Mustafa, was rescued at about 1:41 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2026, during a routine patrol around the Armuda general area.

According to the sources, the girl was among three persons allegedly taken from Mountain Village of Saha by two suspected terrorists.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the terrorists allegedly intended to use the victims to monitor the activities of troops deployed around Ngoshe.

The sources said that “upon sighting the troops, Aisha fled towards them and surrendered, while the other two individuals reportedly fled back towards the village”.

The rescued girl is currently receiving necessary assistance as efforts are ongoing to reunite her with her family members.

Additionally, troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of being an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) spy along the Cross-Kukawa road in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspect, identified as Mallam Garba Audi, was arrested at about 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2026.

The arrest followed human intelligence indicating the possible movement of an ISWAP spy from Monguno towards Kukawa.

“Acting on the information, troops intensified surveillance around their defensive location and arrested Audi, who was reportedly found wandering aimlessly along the Cross-Kukawa road.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect claimed to have lost his way from Digimari in northern Borno.

“Troops recovered cement bags containing clothing and mosquito nets from the suspect.

“The suspect and recovered items are currently in military custody and are to be transferred to 19 Military Intelligence Regiment for further investigation,” sources revealed.