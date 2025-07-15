Our job is half done with Nigerians suffering — ADC

…Promises to drastically reduce fuel price, eradicate hunger

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The Interim National Publicity Secretary of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has asked the electorate to rally round it to win the 2027 general elections, assuring that prices of petroleum products would be drastically reduced, while the harsh hunger currently biting would be banished from the country.

Abdullahi, who was Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

He said: “The most important thing is that our job is half done with the current hunger in the land. The major task we have is to convince Nigerians that we are the alternative.

“What is clear is that Nigerians don’t want APC anymore. Any Nigerian who is suffering today knows that they don’t want APC anymore. We must convince Nigerians that we represent the alternative.

“So a hungry person knows he doesn’t want to continue to be hungry. A person who can’t afford to pay hospital bills knows that he doesn’t want to continue. So, we don’t have any problems convincing Nigerians that they are suffering.

“We only have a challenge convincing Nigerians that we are different and that we are going to represent the alternative “

On the emergence of ADC, he said: “Why we created ADC was that this current administration has increased the suffering of Nigerians as a result of its catastrophic policies and how they increased fuel price, the vulcanizer that needs fuel for his tyre pumping machine knows how much effect it is having on him now.

“Parents sending their children to school know how much they give their children to school to eat. N5,000 now is not up to the N500 before the APC came on board. And they caused everything.

“With the current hunger in the land, they know that Nigerians don’t want them again. What did they do? They saw that the opposition parties that can stand against them in 2027 must be scattered because they won’t be able to stand against them.

“Nigerians are no more interested in them anymore, and want to vote for another party. Look at the way they scattered other parties, including PDP, SDP, ANPP, LP. They ruptured them all.

“This step they took was what made dignified politicians come together to create ADC. We mustn’t let those people who have turned the country into chaos continue to ruin Nigeria; that was why we went to ADC.”

On what Nigerians should expect from ADC, he said: “What we can do to earn the people’s trust is we will first eradicate hunger from the nation. I had tasted hunger before, so I know what it feels like to be starved. That being said, this party will first eradicate hunger in the nation.

“Second, fuel price will be drastically reduced. With the fuel price now, one cannot make profit in business.Thirdly, we will tackle insecurity in the nation.

“Kwara State was one of the most peaceful states back then but now, Patigi, Ifelodun, Babanla are now full of kidnappers and bandits. I have a farm in that area, it’s not safe for me to go there right now because of bandits.

“So all these are what is of utmost priorities to us to tackle. In this party, we have politicians from PDP, SDP, NNPP, LP. By God’s grace, we are so focused on returning peace and comfortability back to Nigeria.”