Our ancestors traced to Nigeria – Saint Lucian Senate President

President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, has highlighted the strong ancestral connections between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

Reynolds cited data from a British census conducted on the island in 1815, revealing that many Saint Lucians trace their origins to Nigeria.

She made this known while welcoming President Bola Tinubu to a joint session of Saint Lucia’s bicameral parliament on Monday.

A statement on the joint session issued by the presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

‎“Of the 16,282 enslaved people in Saint Lucia that year, 3,488 were born in Africa.”

‎”Of these, 34 per cent were from Nigeria, 11 per cent from Nigeria-Cameroon, and 22 per cent from the Congo.”

‎”The remaining 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia, with most of their forefathers coming from Sene-Gambia and Nigeria,” she said.

She described President Tinubu’s visit as historic for both the Parliament and the people of Saint Lucia.

According to Reynolds, the transatlantic slave trade, spanning over 350 years, forged enduring cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

Reynolds called the visit “a mission to reunite us with our homeland and for our people to work together.”

The Senate President also paid tribute to Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1975 to 1979.

‎“This mission, Your Excellency, continues with Catholic priests from Nigeria who have answered the call and come to Saint Lucia to serve, one of whom is our special guest this morning—Father Festus.”

‎“Your address to this Parliament today could not have occurred at a more auspicious time, for today is World Parliament Day—an occasion to reflect on the essential role of Parliament and the service we provide as representatives to our people.”

In response to Tinubu’s speech, Prime Minister Philip Pierre described the state visit as a moment of “freedom and celebration”.

Pierre acknowledged deep ancestral and emotional ties with West Africa, calling Saint Lucia “a small fragment of Africa”.

‎“Our people have been separated, but nothing has ever been able to separate us spiritually and culturally from West Africa, where some of our ancestors came from and for whom our hearts continually yearn.”

‎“We are African people who have made permanent homes for ourselves on this side of the Atlantic, on the hills and valleys of the plantations on which we were enslaved.

‎”But, we have built these homes, Mr President, not for ourselves but in the service of all humanity, especially Africa, in whose direction we continually watch, wait, hope and pray for our future redemption,” he said.

Pierre humorously noted that Saint Lucia’s population is smaller than Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos. ‎

Nonetheless, the prime minister affirmed the island’s pride as a sovereign nation “deeply connected to the world, Nigeria, and West Africa”.

He also acknowledged the Nigerian community’s contributions in healthcare, religion, cuisine, tourism, and social development.

‎“We warmly welcome every Nigerian hand of support and embrace with gratitude their contributions to Saint Lucia’s cultural, social, and economic development.”

‎”We are the richer for it,” he said.

Reflecting on Africa-Caribbean relations, Pierre welcomed progress since the first Africa-CARICOM Summit in 2021 and anticipated the next summit in Addis Ababa.

He listed potential cooperation areas, including tourism, air travel, creative industries, fintech, sports, renewable energy, and medical services.

Pierre noted that while Saint Lucia receives over one million tourists annually, few come from Nigeria due to limited air connectivity. ‎

He proposed partnerships in sports, especially football and cricket, and urged Nigerian fintech and healthcare professionals to explore Saint Lucia’s expanding sectors.

The joint session was attended by diplomats, dignitaries, and top leaders from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).