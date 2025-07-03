OPC to support customs in boosting security — Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS— THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has expressed the readiness of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure adequate security in their operations.

This is coming as the Customs Area Controller in charge of Seme Area Command, Dr Benedict Oramalugo, extolled the leadership qualities of the Comptroller-General, CG, of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, saying that he is repositioning the service for greater efficiency.

Adams and Oramalugo made the remarks during the latter’s visit in his Lagos palace, yesterday.

Adams, in his remarks, expressed delight at receiving the Oramalugo and emphasized that he was open to collaborating with the Customs in any capacity to ensure adequate security within the Command.

He expressed gratitude to the Controller for the support the Customs Service gives to the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) during the annual Olokun Festival.

Speaking on the recent appointment of Adeniyi as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation, WCO, Council, Iba Adams noted that the recognition was a testimony to the outstanding leadership the CG has been providing for the service.

He prayed for Oramalugo to have a successful and impactful time as the Controller of the Seme Command.

Oramalugo, who said he had the permission of the CG to conduct the visit, stressed that its purpose was to seek the collaboration of all stakeholders within his jurisdiction on the issue of security along the border communities.

The controller said the CG was committed to ensuring that Customs officers operated effectively, enforcing the laws of the land, and ensuring that no form of illegal business activities were carried out within his Command.

He noted that the operations of Customs were crucial and would continue to boost the nation’s economy, especially in terms of revenue generation by constantly surpassing its revenue target in recent years.

Oramalugo thanked President Bola Tinubu for choosing a dynamic senior officer in Adeniyi to lead the Customs. He also praised the CG for his recent election as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation, WCO, Council, stressing that it further underscores his resourcefulness as a leader.