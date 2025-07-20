OOU don charges students on discovering life purpose

By Etop Ekanem

Professor Babajide Dasaolu has said the need to discover purpose in life as a catalyst for achieving goals cannot be underestimated, adding that this is become purpose is essence for dream fulfillment in life.

Professor Dasaolu, who is Director, Continuing Education Centre, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, state this at the 2025 graduation ceremony of Grace High School, Gbagda, Lagos.

The eminent scholar, a Professor of African as Applied Ethics, who was the guest speaker at the occasion challenged the students never to ignore purpose as it is a silent whisper, if acted upon, ignites a spark in them to achieve purpose.

According to Dasaolu, who is a former Sub-Dean, Faculty if Arts and former Head of Department of Philosophy in OOU, “Purpose is not something you wait for. It is something you work toward and over time, becomes your compass in life”

He also urged the students to find their passion in life and pursue and counselled them to embrace growth and change. The importance of embracing both, according to him, is the need to become better and build resilience and strength in life.

He asserted that the need to embrace change as the gateway to growth is very important and charged the students to soar in their pursuits, career, relationships and community service.

Speaking earlier, Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Olatokunbo Edun said Grace High School has been synonymous with top notch academic standard. The school, according to her, has continuously raised the bar of academic excellence.

Edun urged parents to show more commitment to the academic and moral well-being of their children, adding: “Parents are expected to up the ante of parental guidance and monitoring in order to raise morally and socially upright leaders for the future.”

She called on the government to support private educational institutions in the country, adding: “This has become necessary in view of huge investments made to provide infrastructural facilities to provide qualitative educational service delivery.”