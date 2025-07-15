OOOF to hold free medical outreach in Lagos

The Onome Omobolaji Obada Foundation (OOOF) has announced its 2025 Free Medical Outreach in Lagos, scheduled from Sunday, 20th July to Saturday, 26th July 2025. The event will run daily from 9 am to 5 pm at Soteria Hospital, Plot 28 Clam Avenue, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

The outreach will provide free medical services covering general consultations, dental work, surgeries, obstetrics, eye care, medications, lab tests, and health education.

The Foundation previously held similar outreaches in Delta and Lagos in 2019, 2024, and August 2024.

“This year, we’re scaling in both depth and reach,” said Chairman Votu Obada. “Our Lagos outreach will include expanded specialist care, increased surgical capacity, and a more structured triage process to shorten wait times.”

He added that the Foundation is enhancing follow-up care and public health education. “We are returning to Lagos with greater capacity, stronger partnerships, and an even deeper commitment to reaching those who are often forgotten. At OOOF, we believe that quality healthcare should never be a privilege.”

The Foundation is adopting a multi-team model, involving healthcare workers, logistics teams, and trained volunteers. A central hub will monitor and coordinate operations throughout the outreach.

“We are deploying a coordinated multi-team model: medical professionals, logistics teams, and volunteers working in sync, guided by clear protocols,” Obada said.

A spokesperson noted that the Lagos outreach is part of a national strategy. “From Delta to Warri and now back to Lagos, we are deepening our commitment to ensure no one is left behind due to geography or financial barriers.”

The outreach is open to all, and aims to reach underserved communities.

Obada added, “This isn’t just another medical outreach. For me, it’s a mission of the heart… to make every single life we touch feel seen, cared for, and valued.”

For details, residents may visit the venue during the week or contact the Foundation through official channels.