Omo-Agege denies receiving pipeline surveillance contract from Tantita

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has refuted claims on social media that he embezzled billions of naira allegedly earmarked for Urhobo youth through a pipeline surveillance contract awarded by the Federal Government to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

In a statement released on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sunny Areh, the Senator described the allegations as “completely baseless, false, and without merit.”

OFFICE OF SENATOR OVIE OMO-AGEGE, CFR, KSJ DEPUTY PRESIDENT OF THE 9TH SENATE

JULY 13, 2025

PRESS STATEMENT

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: A CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

We’ve recently come across a viral video making the rounds on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. In it, one Diamond Dietanuru Osakoigho, known as Paranran, from Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State made some serious and unfounded accusations against Senator Omo-Agege, claiming he corruptly pocketed billions of Naira intended for Urhobo youth from Tantita Security Services Limited, a security company handling petroleum product pipeline surveillance contracts for Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in the Niger Delta. These allegations are completely baseless, false and without merit.

We want to emphasize that Senator Omo-Agege is not a security contractor and has no contractual or business dealings with Tantita, NNPCL, or any other entity regarding pipeline surveillance, and he has never received any financial benefits from them for pipeline security surveillance services. These outrageous claims are nothing but malicious lies, crafted to tarnish Senator Omo-Agege’s reputation and undermine his political career.

It’s clear that Paranran’s statements are fabricated, aimed at stirring up animosity among the public, particularly the Urhobo youth, against Senator Omo-Agege. His attempts to manipulate the truth for a nefarious political agenda will not prevail, as the Urhobo people recognize Senator Omo-Agege’s dedication to their welfare.

Furthermore, this is not the first instance of Paranran making false allegations against Senator Omo-Agege. Previously, counsel was advised not to pursue legal actions against him, considering his status as a constituent. However, given the persistence and escalation of these baseless attacks, it has become clear that leniency has been misconstrued as weakness.

After enduring baseless attacks for far too long, Senator Omo-Agege will no longer stand for these outrageous falsehoods. We are prepared to take all necessary legal actions to hold Paranran, his publishers, republishers, and his backers accountable. Senator Omo-Agege has now instructed his counsel to commence legal proceedings, giving Paranran the chance to back up his claims while ensuring that those behind these harmful lies face the full force of the law. It is time to put up or shut up.