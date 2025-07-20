Okpebholo under fire over Obi threat as police ban supporters rally in Kaduna

By John Alechenu, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Victor Ujumadu, Luminous Jannamike, Kennedy Mbele & Dickson Omobola

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State’s threat against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, is generating backlash, with many describing the governor’s comment as politiccal pettiness.

Last Friday, Okpebholo warned that Obi must never come to Edo without obtaining security clearance from him because the presidential hopeful’s last visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state.

His warning came after the LP presidential candidate visited Benin, the state capital, on July 7 and donated N15m to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of some projects in the school.

The governor spoke while receiving the last opposition federal lawmaker in the state, Marcus Onobun, into the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said: “That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15m. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance. His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state, and this will not be tolerated.”

While expressing dismay over the development, the Igbo Community Association in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said Okpebholo’s statement was reckless, unconstitutional and unbecoming of a public officeholder.

A statement signed by the group’s President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, demanded an immediate retraction, saying the allegation against Obi was irresponsible, inflammatory and risked fuelling ethnic tension and polarisation.

The statement reads: “Governor Okpebholo must exercise greater caution in the manner he expresses himself, particularly in public forums. His recent comments are deeply disappointing and unbecoming of a governor who ought to act as a statesman

“It is saddening that, in the face of mounting socio-economic challenges, the governor appears more concerned with Mr Obi’s itinerary than with fulfilling the duties of his office.

“This latest outburst is not merely about Peter Obi; it reveals the deep-rooted animosity towards the Igbo people and reflects the forces that have long held Nigeria back.”

Also, Obidient Movement, in a statement signed by its Director, Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the right of every Nigerian citizen to move freely and reside in any part of the country.

It is, therefore, unconstitutional, dangerous, and indefensible for a sitting governor to attempt to restrict this fundamental right or issue threats to a former governor and presidential candidate.

“This is not an isolated incident. Nigerians will recall a similar threat previously issued by the Governor of Benue State, also directed at Mr Obi, during a humanitarian visit. In both cases, Mr. Obi was engaging in missions of goodwill and charity, providing support to citizens often neglected by their own state governments. These threats reveal a disturbing pattern of intolerance, insecurity, and political pettiness.

“Let it be clear: should any harm befall Mr Peter Obi, Nigerians will know where to look. Governors are Chief Security Officers of their states, and their words carry consequences, not just politically, but in the safety and wellbeing of citizens.”

Similarly, LP caucus in the House of Representatives described the action as outrageous, shocking, uncouth and disappointing.

A statement by its leader, Afam Ogene, said: “Mr. Peter Obi’s philanthropic efforts nationwide embody his humanity and empathy for the people, transcending political affiliations, ethnicity, and other divides.

“Rather than being vilified or incited against, he should be commended for supporting human capital development in the nation. As a champion of democracy, nation-building, and sustainable development, Obi deserves protection and support from all who share these values.”

On his part, a chairmanship candidate for the Abuja February, 2026 Municipal Area Council, AMAC, election, Dr Paul Moses, who is contesting under the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in a statement, described Okphebolo’s statements as “disturbing and disgraceful.”

He said: “Your threats are not only laughable, they are unconstitutional, anti-democratic, and reveal the dangerous mindset of those who rose to power not through the ballot of the people, but through the machinery of electoral manipulation.”

In a related development, Kaduna State Police Command has issued a security advisory, warning against a planned political rally by Obi’s supporters, which is scheduled to hold in honour of his birthday. Obi was born on July 19, 1961.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said credible intelligence suggested that the rally, though intended as a show of support, might be infiltrated by criminal elements aiming to incite violence.

The police noted that all forms of political rallies and public political gatherings remain suspended in the state, pending the official commencement of political activities as prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It also stated that several political parties in the state were scheduled to conduct their primaries on the same day as the proposed rally, with proper notifications already submitted to the police in line with established protocols.

The statement reads: “Authorities fear the overlap of events could result in heightened tension, clashes, and a breakdown of law and order in affected areas. In view of these developments, the Command strongly advises the organisers of the planned Peter Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession. If they wish to honour their principal, such activities should be conducted in a safe and non-disruptive manner.”