Okpebholo’ll be held responsible if harm befall Obi – Obidients

By John Alechenu



ABUJA: The Obidient Movement has expressed grave concern over a trending video in which the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, is seen issuing an alarming warning to Mr. Peter Obi, complete with a threat not to guarantee his safety should he set foot in the State again without prior notice.

In a statement signed by its Director, Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, the Obidient Movement said it was alarmed that a governor who swore to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria could descend so low as to utter such threats.

Kazaure said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the right of every Nigerian citizen to move freely and reside in any part of the country.

“It is, therefore, unconstitutional, dangerous, and indefensible for a sitting governor to attempt to restrict this fundamental right or issue threats to a former governor and presidential candidate.

“This is not an isolated incident. Nigerians will recall a similar threat previously issued by the Governor of Benue State, also directed at Mr. Obi, during a humanitarian visit.

“In both cases, Mr. Obi was engaging in missions of goodwill and charity, providing support to citizens often neglected by their own state governments. These threats reveal a disturbing pattern of intolerance, insecurity, and political pettiness.

“Let it be clear: should any harm befall Mr. Peter Obi, Nigerians will know where to look. Governors are Chief Security Officers of their states, and their words carry consequences—not just politically, but in the safety and well-being of citizens.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society groups, and the international community to condemn this descent into political hostility. Nigeria belongs to us all.

“No politician, no matter how highly placed, should be allowed to weaponize their office or incite division and fear through reckless and unlawful rhetoric.”