Okocha, Yhemolee, Sheggz, Shank draw crowd for star-studded charity football match

By Esther Onyegbula

In what appeared to be a high-octane fusion of celebrity culture, football, and social advocacy, thousands of fans converged at The Fidelity Ground in Oniru, Lekki, on Sunday, July 13, for a 5-a-side football tournament organised by Nigeria’s leading sports betting Bet9ja.

The event, dubbed The Football Carnival, saw four celebrity-led teams, Okocha FC, Yhemo FC, Sheggz FC, and Shank FC, compete not only for bragging rights but for charity, playing on behalf of various causes affecting vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

While the crowd may have turned up for the familiar faces, actor Charles Okocha, nightlife promoter Yhemolee, content creator Shank, and ex-BBNaija housemate Sheggz, it was the human stories behind the teams that ultimately gave the event its depth.

Each team represented a charity: Yhemo FC played for Festus Fajemilo Foundation, supporting those with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Shank FC represented Morainbow Foundation, an advocacy group for children with Down Syndrome. Sheggz FC championed the Bethesda School for the Blind. Okocha FC supported the Givers Supportive Foundation, known for its outreach in medical and social welfare.

The final whistle saw Yhemo FC clinch the title, defeating Shank FC in a closely fought final. But it was not just about who won; Bet9ja awarded financial prizes to all four charities, with a total of ₦2 million disbursed — a rare move that turned a day of fun into one of impact.

Over 7,000 fans were in attendance, transforming the event into a cultural street fest. Beyond the football, the venue buzzed with musical performances from BNXN (formerly Buju), Terry G, Bella Shmurda, and CDQ, with DJ sets and hype acts rounding off the experience.

Speaking on the event, Senior Marketing Manager at Bet9ja, Jennifer Olatunji, said, “The Celebrity 5-Aside Tournament is a celebration of passion, community, and the dynamic spirit of Nigerian youth culture. Bet9ja remains committed to driving engagement through experiences that speak directly to our audience’s hearts and passions.”

Though branded as entertainment, the event peeled back the gloss of celebrity and pointed to a growing trend: Nigerian influencers leveraging fame for social good. For the fans, it was more than a show. For the charities, it was visibility and support. And for the pop culture icons who laced up their boots, it was a chance to pass the mic to issues that matter.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with gaps in healthcare and social inclusion, especially for persons living with disabilities, Sunday’s football carnival may signal a new kind of activism, one that plays out on the pitch but echoes far beyond it.