Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Finidi George to participate in Africa Legend Football Match

Former Nigerian Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has confirmed that he, alongside Jay Jay Okocha, Finidi George and many other African football legends, will feature in the African Legends United Gala Match.

Nwankwo made this known in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the African Continental Free Trade Area Festival (ACFTA Fest) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the African Legend United Gala match as part of ACFTA Fest is going to be one of a kind.

“It’s happening in Nigeria and the legends are going to be there. They are going to do what we normally know how to do. And then we’ll perform and everybody will enjoy it.

“We are involved in this project because we want to promote the culture of Africa. At the same time, empower the grassroots.”

According to him, when you talk about legends, you have legends all over the world. This is African legends. And being in Nigeria, all the legends are going to come out.

“We are doing this to ensure that the young ones growing up can understand and make them think about their continent, which is Africa. And also the grassroots.

“It’s legends because we are giving back as well. And that’s why we all agreed to be involved in this kind of event.

“So, myself, Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and others will participate in the match on March 28.”

Also speaking, former Cameroonian Football legend, Eyond Enoh, said the ACFTA Fest would start on the 26th to the 28th of March.

According to him, the Legends game will be on the 28th, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said one of the core value of the match was unity, adding that unity doesn’t happen by itself.

“You need initiatives to drive it. Just like we know we have a lot of projects, we have a lot of promises, but the actions to drive that is a big deal.

“The only difference between Cameroon and Nigeria is a line that was drawn colonially. I don’t see myself just as a Cameroonian. I see myself as an African.

“So, the African Continental Free Trade Area and the festival of it, which we are initiating, is to change from the lines that divide to the lines that unite. And this is that line through this fest.

“So, I think it’s the most viable initiative to unite Africa. And of course, our motto is one Africa, one market, one future. And again, that’s why I’m part of this,” Enog said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACTFA Fest 2026 will start on March 26 to March 28 with the African Legends United Gala Match at the Abuja Stadium.

There would be other events under categories such as Startup Fames, Heritage Waves and the African Legends United Gala Match. (NAN)