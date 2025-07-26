Ogun State scores again…and more, by Segun Odegbami

The African Athletics U-18/U-20 junior Championship 2025 ended last Sunday in Abeokuta. I am surprised that the airwaves have not been awash with encomiums for Ogun State, that accepted to host the international event at the ‘last minute’ and still managed to put up what became a spectacular championship.

Read Also: WAFCON 2024: Mission X in sight as Super Falcons confront Morocco for 10th WAFCON title

The international event came and went. Absent were any of the common hitches, shoddy arrangements, poor equipment, poor facilities, incompetency, poor organisation, and so on, that would often smear many international sports programs in Nigeria.

The best part of the championship was the peaceful and very friendly atmosphere around the Arena where all the events took place. During the day, everything ran smoothly, almost on automation. At night, the environment explodes into incomparable social and commercial mayhem.

The conduct of the spectators, mostly the citizens of the State, should be material for a case study. My only interpretation is that the city’s laid-back nature and the cultural sophistication of the people impact the conduct of the people. They go about their business and activities without need for any enforcement by security and other agents. This positively impacted the quality of organisation, and added to the feel-good factor that permeated the whole Arena.

To score high, twice in a row, in organising two massive sports events within the space of a few weeks speaks volumes about a ‘new’ Ogun State. There is a new spirit and confidence in Ogun State that must be nurtured. It may become a new destination-of-choice for the hosting of national and international sports events in Nigeria. Its proximity without the usual asphyxiating challenges associated with the megacity is added advantage.

Some of Ogun State’s sports facilities in Abeokuta are now first-class. The experience garnered in organising the last two major events (the National Sports festival and the African Junior Athletics Championship) are a big plus, going into the future.

The peaceful, safe, hospitable and friendly atmosphere in the State, and the disciplined conduct of the people that makes the issue of hooliganism around sport almost non-existent in the State, have made it very attractive for sports events. Security operatives lounge and hang around the venues without needing to do much!

The only things left for the State to do to nail its place as an authentic new hub for sports is to deliberately start to create and organise big sports events in events that have facilities within the MKO Abiola Arena, on a regular basis. This will sustain the people’s interest, drive the emerging new commercial consciousness and activities, and meaningfully engage all the new facilities for developmental as well as commercial sports purposes.

The State must not now take its eyes off regular maintenance of the facilities, and must invest in human capital development through training and re-training programs for its sports administrators.

The success of the African Athletics Junior championship is a testimony that Ogun State has turned the corner in its sports development. There is growing confidence that it will be continue to play host to more major sports events in Nigeria in the years to come.

WAFU U-20 competition in Ghana

I was following the WAFU U-20 football championship that just ended in Accra, Ghana, two days ago. Five West African countries participated over 12 days of matches.

Nigerian cuisine recipes

My interest was ignited because my colleague, former international football player, Dr. Felix Owolabi, MON, was picked by the Regional body, now headed by new-President of WAFU, Ibrahim Garba Gusau, as a member of the technical team to the event.

That is a giant step. Recognizing that ex-players can contribute to technical football matters is a big deal. So, I took note.

My second interest was that Burkina Faso participated in the competition.

I wa wondering why Burkina Faso Is contesting in WAFU when the country has withdrawn its membership of ECOWAS?

Is sport immune from the vagaries of politics? When the matter is sport, are political matters sheathed?

Or is this the soft-power of sport at play?

I am thinking. This is confirmation that the idea of ECOWAS Friendship Games should not be disregarded. All the 15 countries in ECOWAS, including the embittered ones (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) will participate. Wounds will be slowly healed, and ECOWAS can be united again sooner than later.

The Night of Tributes

On Monday night, at the historic National monument in Lagos, the ‘NIIA Diplomacy Wall of Fame’ erected by Air Peace, tributes shall be paid to 5 late Nigerian Sports heroes – Christian Chukwu, MFR; Pete Rufai, MON; Charles Bassey MON; Moses Effiong, MON; and Obisia Nwakpa.

Nigerian cuisine recipes

Sports fans, family, friends and stakeholders shall congregate in honour of these departed heroes. A galaxy of gospel musicians will provide celestial music to send them on their way to their Creator.

The event is being sponsored by Air Peace.

All roads will lead to the Auditorium of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, 13/15 Kofo Abayomi St. Victoria Island, Lagos, from 6:00 to 9:00pm.

Vanguard News