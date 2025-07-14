NYCN denies Sukubo’s expulsion, demands security probe

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dismissed rumours surrounding the alleged expulsion of its President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, describing the claims as the handiwork of ‘mischief-makers and unscrupulous elements’ within the organisation.

The NYCN urged security agencies to investigate the allegations and take steps to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order among youth groups across the country.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to journalists following the council’s annual national congress held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The document was signed by Barr. Suleiman Abubakar, Secretary-General of the NYCN, and endorsed by national executives, representatives from 28 state chapters, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiatives, Monitoring, and Delivery.

The council described the claims against Sukubo as “misleading, malicious, and unfounded,” and attributed them to individuals recently expelled from the council for violating its constitution.

“These mischief-makers aim to create confusion and foment crisis within the NYCN,” the communiqué stated.

The NYCN called on all levels of government, corporate bodies, and the general public to disregard the claims.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to be wary of such elements whose stock-in-trade is to sow discord,” it added.

The congress passed a vote of confidence in the Sukubo-led national executive, empowering them to take disciplinary action against any members found guilty of insubordination, impersonation, financial misconduct, or other breaches of the council’s constitution.

“This is to serve as a deterrent, preserve the spirit and letter of the NYCN constitution, and uphold its sanctity,” the statement said.

Several key constitutional amendments were also adopted during the congress. These include raising the age limit for membership, establishing diaspora chapters, and expanding the National Executive Council (NEC).

According to the communiqué, the reforms are aimed at “strengthening the organisational framework, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring the NYCN remains responsive to the evolving needs of Nigerian youth.”

The NYCN also validated 83 voluntary youth organisations and de-affiliated 21 others that failed to meet revalidation requirements, saying the exercise was necessary to uphold the council’s integrity and regulatory standards.

In preparation for its National Elective Congress scheduled for September 2025, the NYCN constituted two six-member committees, the Congress Planning Committee and the Electoral Committee. Both committees include representatives from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to ensure national inclusivity.