NSITF, NDPC strike partnership on promotion of workers’ welfare, data safety

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, have struck a partnership on promotion of workers’ welfare, workplace safety and data safety.

The two agencies agreed to work together for the welfare of Nigerian workers and protection of digital privacy of Nigerians at an inter-agency parley held at the headquarters of NSITF in Abuja.

Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, while welcoming the NDPC team led by its National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, proposed a mutually beneficial collaboration.

The Managing Director stressed the need for compliance with the Data Safety Act, 2023 through appointment of data safety officer and capacity building.

He said the Fund recognized “the need to comply with the law and put in place necessary architecture to protect people’s data that they have entrusted into our care.”

Faleye, however, canvassed that as the Fund complies with the NDPA, the NPDC should also comply with the Employee Compensation Act 2010 by enrolling it’s staff in the Employee Compensation Scheme.

He said, “as we try and comply we also like your organisation to comply with our mandates.”

He stated that the Fund could train the Commission staff on health and safety in the workplace in exchange for capacity building training on data safety for NSITF staff.

The NSITF MD expressed optimism that a certificate of data safety from the Commission would engender trust from the Fund’s stakeholders, and went further to propose a joint advocacy and awareness campaign by both agencies to promote their respective mandates.

In his response the National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji promised to work with the NSITF to achieve the renewed hope agenda of Mr President .

He stressed that both agencies are very crucial to the national development of the country and key to helping Mr President achieve his goal of transforming the country.