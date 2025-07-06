NLC threatens mass action over rising poverty, insecurity

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened a nationwide mass action over the deepening cost-of-living crisis, escalating insecurity, and coordinated attacks on workers’ rights.

It warned that Nigerian workers will no longer sit idly by while the nation’s economy and democracy crumble.

Rising from its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held over the weekend at the 12th June Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the NLC stated that the hardship faced by workers and the poor has reached intolerable levels, and immediate action must be taken to avert a national breakdown.

Details later