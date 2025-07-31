Nigerian newspapers review: Operating PH refinery ahead of full turn-around ill-informed – NNPCL

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) saying it was an ill-informed decision to operate the Port Harcourt refinery ahead of its rehabilitation.

One headline has the Presidency and the former chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, bickering over alleged ministerial bribe offer.

Another headline has the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) protesting hunger in Benue State and blocking Makurdi-Lafia road.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that the suspended school feeding initiative leaves 9 million pupils and 250,000 jobs stranded.

The Punch leads with the federal government eyeing N796 billion annually from a 5 per cent petrol surcharge.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline captures northern leaders saying President Bola Tinubu’s performance is impressive in key areas.

