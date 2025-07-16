By Olasunkanmi Arowolo

It started with a video; a thought-provoking piece by trending thought leader, Tade Makinwa. As I listened, the phrase “Nigeria happened to me” struck a chord. It echoed through my mind, stirring memories, questions, and convictions. That simple line captured the complex relationship many of us have with our country; a blend of pride, pain, hope, and transformation.

I began to reflect: what does it really mean when we say Nigeria happened to me? For some, it means being broken by the system. For others, it means being shaped, sharpened, and strengthened by it. Some left the country and found success abroad; Nigeria happened to them. Others stayed, built businesses, and turned challenges into opportunities; Nigeria happened to them too.

Like Tade mentioned in her video, WuraFadaka, relocated abroad while they run business in Nigeria. Their Nigerian businesses sustainably pay their UK bills. At one point, they asked themselves: Why not just return home and focus fully on this venture? They did. Today, they are significant players in their market. Nigeria happened to them, and in a powerful, transformative way.

And then there are people like me, who believe that the Nigeria we seek is right before us. We have all we need to succeed and to thrive. This is my story. This is how Nigeria happened to me.

My Academic Journey: Research in Nigeria and Abroad

I have a background in journalism and communication studies, teaching, and multimedia professional practice. But in this article, I will focus on the research aspect.

I lived and studied in Nigeria and conducted some of my early research there. It was difficult. Resources were limited, and access to academic materials was challenging. But when I moved abroad, everything changed. Research became significantly easier. I could access articles, journals, and data with ease, something I had struggled with back home.

This difference was more than just convenience. It ignited something in me. The issue wasn’t that Nigeria lacked knowledge. It was that the means of distributing and accessing this knowledge were grossly inadequate.

As someone preparing for doctoral studies abroad, I had written most of my research proposal while still in Nigeria. My references were primarily local authors, with only a few international sources. That made sense since I was studying a Nigerian topic. But the problem arose when my supervisors abroad tried to verify my sources. Many of the foundational works I cited were not available online. These publications existed only in print, and some were already out of print entirely.

Fortunately, I had access to them because of my academic network in Nigeria. Some professors had bought these books years ago and allowed me to use them. But my supervisors abroad couldn’t find them. They were skeptical. I had to prove the materials existed. I asked colleagues in Nigeria to scan the books and send them over. These were not shared publicly, only as evidence that the resources were real.

That moment was a turning point. It was how Nigeria happened to me. A negative situation became the catalyst for something meaningful. I stood my ground, proved my case, and successfully moved forward. But the experience never left me.

The Birth of a Solution

I began to ask myself: how many other researchers have faced this challenge and lacked the resources or support to overcome it? How many brilliant academics have been silenced or discouraged because their sources could not be verified? How many have allowed Nigeria to happen to them and stayed down?

There had to be a solution. I started thinking beyond my own case. I considered how international publishers such as Taylor & Francis use the DOI (Digital Object Identifier) system to ensure global access and distribution of research. Although many of these platforms require subscriptions or payment, which many Africans cannot afford due to high exchange rates, the model works. It makes knowledge visible and verifiable.

Inspired by this, I asked: What if we began digitising our local publications? What if we made Nigerian academic research accessible online from the very beginning? What if we created a platform where African scholars could preserve and share their work freely?

This was how Research Africa was born. This was how researchafricapublications.com (also https://researchafrica.pub) came to life. It was my response to the question: How can we ensure Nigeria happens to others in a positive way? Last month, the first set of digitised journal have been successfully indexed on Google Scholar and we are now in conversation with potential partners to take the project to the next level.

Giving Back: A Personal Reflection

A very good way that Nigeria has happened to me is through the sponsorship of my doctoral studies by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Nigeria. This was a profound investment in my academic journey, and I am truly grateful for it. However, I must clarify that this support is not the primary reason I have chosen to give back to Nigeria. My desire to contribute stems from a deeper sense of purpose and responsibility.

Nigeria is doing many good things. We must acknowledge this. At the same time, it is worth reflecting on how many people Nigeria has invested in. The real question is: what do they give back in return?

It is one thing to thrive outside your home country. I understand and respect the pursuit of opportunities abroad. However, we must not forget to look back. We must put something into the very pockets from which we once received. That is how we create abundance for generations to come.

Gratitude demands action. We cannot afford to be ungrateful for what we have received. Giving back is not charity; it is stewardship. It is how we multiply what was once sown into our lives.

From Challenge to Opportunity

For some, Nigeria is a trap. For others, it is a launching pad. Like WuraFadaka, and many others who have turned their problems into opportunities, I have chosen to make the most of Nigeria. I believe Nigeria can inspire innovation. Our challenges can push us to think differently. Every major problem is a hidden opportunity for real change. Where there are no problems, there is no progress.

That is why we must transform our complaints into creativity, and our frustrations into solutions. Let Nigeria happen to you, but let it happen in a way that inspires you to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth.

This is how we build Nigeria. This is how we build a nation. This is how you become an asset rather than a liability. Move from constant complaint to consistent contribution. Shift from frustration to innovation. Choose progress.

Nigeria is happening to all of us. The question is: how are you responding?

Olasunkanmi Arowolo is the founder of Research Africa Publications (researchafrica.pub), PhD (Journalism) candidate at the Centre for Journalism, University of Kent, England, and Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, Lagos State University, Nigeria. He can be contacted at [email protected] or on X/Twitter @olaarowolo.