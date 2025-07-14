NGE urges govt, media to prioritise national security, responsible reporting

Eze Anaba

ENUGU —The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in addressing the nation’s security challenges, while urging the media to uphold ethical standards and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

This call was made during the Guild’s 2025 biennial convention held in Enugu, themed “Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/Stability and the Media’s Role.”

The high-profile event featured key stakeholders in the nation’s security and media landscape, including the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; Chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; and Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the convention and jointly signed by NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild emphasized that national unity and peace can only be achieved when the government and the media embrace Nigeria’s diversity as strength.

“The media has a critical role to play in promoting national cohesion, responsible dialogue, and inclusive development,” the communiqué stated. “Government must also work to create a safer environment for all, while recognizing journalists as vital partners in nation-building.”

Among the key resolutions reached by the Guild were Security is a shared responsibility between government and citizens, the media must prioritize peace, inclusion, and, justice over sensationalism, collaboration between the media and security agencies is essential for peace and stability, journalists must avoid biased reporting and uphold the principles of balanced and factual journalism, and editors should consider the broader social implications of sensitive reportage.

The Guild also warned against the politicization of the media space, emphasizing that journalists are professionals with the nation’s interest at heart. It urged the government to treat the media as allies in the promotion of national security and democratic ideals.

Furthermore, the NGE called on the federal and state governments to equip security agencies with modern tools and logistics to enhance their operational efficiency. It also encouraged the National Assembly to review existing laws that hinder press freedom and democratic engagement.

To support its members, the Guild disclosed plans to collaborate with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in establishing a Media Trust Fund aimed at enhancing media sustainability and welfare.

As part of its internal restructuring, the NGE conducted elections at the convention, resulting in the emergence of new officers: Eze Anaba – President; Sabastine Abu – Deputy President; Sheddy Ozoene – Vice President (East); Hamza Idris – Vice President (North); Kabir Garba – Vice President (West); Onuoha Ukeh – Secretary; Gabriel Akinadewo – Assistant Secretary; Iyobosa Uwugiaren – Treasurer and Charles Kalu – Social/Publicity Secretary.

Similarly, standing committee members are Rose Moses , Juliet Bumah, Olabisi Deji-Folutile (West); Umoru Ibrahim, Paulyn Ugbodaga (North),; and Chinedu Max Egere, Ikpong Essien-Udom (East).

The Guild commended Governor Peter Mbah for providing institutional support for the successful hosting of the convention and lauded his developmental achievements in Enugu State over the past two years.