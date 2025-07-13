NDDC @25: Dark days over, Niger Delta set for progress — Ogbuku

…Commission Honours Obasanjo, Mutu, Alaibe, Others for Outstanding Contributions

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

PORT HARCOURT – Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has declared that the difficult era of instability and underdevelopment in the Niger Delta is over, assuring that the region is now on a firm path to progress and transformation.

Ogbuku made the statement over the weekend during a Gala Night and Awards Ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Commission’s establishment. The event was held at the EUI Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“We are here to celebrate the Niger Delta; to celebrate the unity of its people and the success stories that have brought the NDDC to where it is today,” Ogbuku stated. “The dark days of the Niger Delta region are over, and no one should attempt to take us back. We are committed to progress—the Niger Delta is set for advancement and development.”

According to him, the current NDDC leadership is consolidating on the achievements of past administrations by continuing infrastructure development and youth empowerment across the region.

As part of the celebration, the Commission conferred honorary awards on individuals recognized for their foundational and catalytic roles in the creation and development of the NDDC.

Among those honoured were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, Prof. Jasper Jumbo, Obong Victor Attah, and the late Pa E.K. Clark.

Others posthumously honoured included Prof. Lawrence Ekpebu, Alabo Graham Douglas, Sen. Chuba Okadigbo, Sen. Fred Aghogho Brume, Chief J.E. Garrick, Sen. Martyns Yellowe, and Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

In a special tribute to former President Obasanjo, who was absent at the event, the NDDC praised his administration for responding to the region’s crisis by establishing the Commission in 2000.

“Upon assuming office in 1999, President Obasanjo inherited a volatile Niger Delta, marked by widespread poverty, environmental degradation, and agitation due to oil exploration. In response, he signed the NDDC Act into law in 2000 as one of his most significant initiatives,” the tribute read.

The NDDC also recognized Hon. Nicholas Mutu, representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, for his decade-long oversight of the Commission’s affairs as Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC (2009–2019), the longest in history.

“Hon. Mutu’s impact on the NDDC is notable and enduring due to his long tenure,” the Commission stated. “This award is in recognition of your outstanding impact in the Niger Delta region.”

In his acceptance speech, Mutu expressed appreciation to the NDDC for the honour. “I am delighted to be recognized for the efforts I have made over the years. This recognition encourages me to do even more for my people,” he said.

The event served as both a celebration of the Commission’s milestones and a reaffirmation of its commitment to the ongoing development and transformation of the Niger Delta region.